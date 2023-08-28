POVA 5 Pro 5G Review: POVA 5 Pro 5G redefines affordable segment with industry-first features

As affordable smartphone segment heats up in India, especially among young millennials and Gen Z consumers, Tech brands are leaving no stone unturned in launching segment-first devices that brings a wow factor. POVA 5 Pro 5G from the global technology brand Tecno promises to redefine the under-Rs 15,000 segment with features like T Arc Interface, a 68W fast charger, multi-colour RGB lights and a futuristic 3D texture design.

POVA 5 Pro 5G Review

Living up to what the digital-age generation wants, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB+8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM. With a premium 3D textured design featuring the innovative Arc Interface, the POVA 5 Pro brings a newness to aesthetics. With multi-colour backlight, this design is not just visually appealing but also functionally versatile. It adds a dynamic touch to various scenarios, such as music playback, incoming calls, notifications, and boot-ups.

The Arc Interface seamlessly integrates with top music apps, synchronizing with the rhythm through Party and Pure Mode features. The phone's 3D-textured back panel further enhances its tactile appeal. The battery is long-lasting as compared to rivals in the segment. POVA 5 Pro charged 50 per cent of its battery in about 22 minutes.

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor​

The phone also offers by-pass charging technology, ensuring that power is efficiently directed straight to the mobile phone's motherboard even while gaming during charging sessions. On the performance front, MediaTek Dimesity 6080 processor helps with demanding tasks. The device has an impressive AnTuTu score of 390k for handling such tasks with ease. To keep temperatures in check during intense usage, the POVA 5 Pro is equipped with large VC cooling technology.

POVA 5 Pro 5G Price

Priced at Rs 14,999, POVA 5 Pro 5G is designed for professionals. The device stands out as a true disruptor, providing power, speed, and improved capabilities that keep up with the pace of digital natives while providing an exceptional user experience.