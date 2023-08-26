Gadgets of the week: LG StanbyMe Go, Dailyobjects Surge and more; Also check out our review of Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G

Lexar microSDXC 512 GB card

Lexar’s high capacity (512 GB) micro SDXC card is also high-performance 633x with high speed data transfer built in. With Read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds of 90 MB/s, you can transfer movies, music, media and data seamlessly between compatible devices. The 512 GB capacity is ideal for storing large files, including 4K videos. The card also comes with an SD adapter. It is ideal for smartphones, cameras and electronics devices. INR 8,186* amazon.in

LG StanbyMe Go

LG’s innovative new portable smart touch screen device acts as the perfect TV for those on the go. Its unique Briefcase design lets you carry it with ease while travelling, while the wireless features and the built-in battery allow you to place it anywhere indoors or outdoors. The 27-inch device can be used in both landscape and portrait modes and can even be laid flat for board games/music, etc. Connectivity includes BT, Airplay and Screen mirroring while the interface runs on webOS and LG’s ThinQ AI. INR 83,000* lg.com

Dailyobjects Surge

This magnetic wireless battery pack works intuitively with compatible iPhones and MagSafe phone cases and ensures you never run out of charge wherever you are. The 10,000 mAh capacity power bank is compact, comes with a stand and also has Type C output/input for fast charging other devices as well. Multi-Layer chipset protection provides a safe and reliable charge every time. INR 5,999* dailyobjects.com

Gadget Review -

Fastrack Vibes 2.0

Fastrack makes excellent eyewear products with great pricing. Its latest innovation Vibes 2.0 is a smart eyeglass which comes with Bluetooth 5.0 tech to connect with your smartphone and make calls/listen to media. I tried out the Vibes 2.0 in Black and found it very comfortable in the sun courtesy of the incredible polarised lenses with total UV protection (UV 400) and the smooth frame in lightweight polycarbonate. The Unisex shades allow me to make calls effortlessly while the quality of sound is clear for music and navigation. One advantage here is the ability to hear your surroundings and be aware, letting you use these even in busy areas while you’re commuting. Battery lasts about four to five hours on a single charge and you can choose lens options as well. A great pair of`sun-wear for men and women that comes with added benefits! INR 4,000* eyewear.fastrack.in

Infinix GT 10Pro

The GT 10Pro from Infinix is a slick device which looks uber-cool thanks to a cyber mecha design and a colour-shifting rear panel. The 6.67-inch display is brilliant with an Eye-care AMOLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate (superb for gaming and watching media). Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, this phone is one powerhouse. The 108 MP rear triple camera takes top-notch pictures and ultra-smooth videos while the dual speakers offer DTS for an immersive audio experience. The 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage offered here is welcome, especially with the 8 GB of RAM + 8 GB Virtual RAM available. I played a few mobile games and watched plenty of OTT content in this device and found the experience very rewarding. The clean OS, advanced Wi-Fi 6, Dual 5G SIM and the immersive personalised backlight all elevate a wonderful mobile experience. INR 19,999* infinixmobiles.in

Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G

Tecno’s POVA 5 Pro 5G is a high performance smartphone with a Dimensity 6080 processor. I’m particularly impressed by its 6.78-inch FHD display with 120 Hz refresh rate that’s so smooth and fluid. The phone is comfortable to hold and looks fantastic with a premium 3D textured design with Arc interface. There’s a multi-colour backlight that gets lit for music, calls, notifications etc. The 68 W charging speed is ideal for heavy users and adds 50 per cent charge in 15 minutes. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor allows multitasking seamlessly and supports up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. Images and videos shot with the camera are crisp and clear while the dual stereo speakers allow for a wider soundstage. The combination of good features, performance and innovative design makes this a solid option for the price! INR 14,999* tecno-mobile.in

Govo GoSurround 200

Govo’s compact soundbar is light and provides excellent audio across the board. I hooked it up to my TV first via Aux and found the audio clear, especially for vocals. It also connects quickly via BT to smartphones and Tabs to provide good sonics. It even lets you receive calls and has dynamic LED lights to elevate the ambience. Other options for connectivity include TF card and USB. I found it very useful while playing mobile games to elevate the audio enough for a memorable experience. It also runs for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Great value soundbar! INR 1,199* govo.life flipkart.com