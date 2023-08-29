White-Westinghouse launches 7 semi-automatic washing machines in India

US-based consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse on Monday launched seven semi-automatic washing machines in India.

Available at a starting price of Rs 7,333, the washing machines come in seven variants -- 7 Kg (Plastic), 7.5 Kg (Plastic), 8.5 Kg (Plastic), 8 Kg (Toughened glass), 8.5 Kg (Toughened glass), 10.5 Kg (Plastic) and 12 Kg (Plastic). The products will be available for sale from August 28 on Flipkart.

"We are determined to deliver the best-in-class technology products to our customers at very affordable prices. We are thankful to our customers for the support that they have extended to us over the years," Pallavi Singh, Vice President, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Licensee for

White-Westinghouse, said in a statement.

The washing machines are coupled with salient features such as 1600 RPM, Soak option, 3D Rollers, IPX4 Rating, turbo dry spin, conventional design to increase durability, a specially designed detergent box and waterfall technology to help the detergent mix well in the water to aid in the

soaking process.

Moreover, the brand aims to capture a 2 per cent market share in India with a turnover of 150-200 crore, according to the company.

White-Westinghouse is a 100-year-old consumer appliance brand. The brand sells appliances in more than 45 countries across the world. The company entered the appliances manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917.