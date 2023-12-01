itel’s new logo is all about smart living & youthfulness 

A leading smartphone brand, itel has announced a shift in its brand identity with a logo rebranding. The 16-year chapter of itel's global journey will now be characterised by a more robust and refreshed identity that reflects their commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and accessibility.



The new logo introduces a fresh, modern outlook resonating with smart living and youthfulness. It is designed to be modern, vibrant, and easily recognizable.

The redesigned logo embodies itel's dedication to innovation, reliability, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of users, delivering a smart sophisticated ecosystem of products.

The vibrant magenta hue chosen for the new logo exudes a positive and youthful vibe, reflecting the company’s commitment to staying dynamic in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. The consistent forward slanted angle throughout the logo symbolises its future focus on empowering and supporting communities through its innovative products and services.

The new logo was unveiled today, accompanied by a captivating collaboration with Sudarshan Patnaik. The Padma Shri award holder’s artistic prowess was showcased in a stunning sand art display at Puri Beach in Odisha, embodying the core values of the brand.

The new logo marks a new beginning and with it, the brand aims to empower its users to enjoy a smarter life through its wide range of smartphones, accessories and TV.