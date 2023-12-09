Google announces 20 AI-first startups for its accelerator programme in India

Google on Friday announced the eighth cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator: India, featuring 20 AI-first startups in the Seed to Series A stage who were selected from more than 720 applications across the country. "These startups represent cutting-edge AI innovation in India, tackling diverse challenges, including discovering antibodies, detecting identity fraud, helping SMBs to reach more customers, reducing developers’ repetitive work, and focusing on building solutions that use AI to address systemic challenges," Google said in a blogpost.

The 20 startups joining the eighth class of the Google for Startups Accelerator: India programme include -- Beatoven.ai, DhiWise, Endimension, FilterPixel, GalaxEye Space, Gan.ai, Goodmeetings, immunitoAI, Kalam, Keploy, Mugafi, NeuroPixel.AI, Onward Assist, Pepper Content, Prescinto, Presentation.AI, SpoofSense.ai, Wright Research, Zocket, and ZuAI.

The tech giant kickstarted the programme this week with a week-long in-person boot camp that includes training workshops and mentorship support around product, design, tech, growth, and people. The company recently launched its inaugural Accelerator Impact Report, highlighting the impact that over 1100 startup alumni from the Google for Startups Accelerator programmes have made within their industries and ecosystems. Since 2016, Google's accelerator programs have played a pivotal role in helping leading startups in India and worldwide to grow and address some of the world's most pressing challenges.