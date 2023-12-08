Gadgets of the week: Ambrane MiniVac 01, Elista LED-GTV-55UILED and more

There are plentiful new gadgets out in the market this week

Ambrane MiniVac 01

The MiniVac 01 is Ambrane’s new portable vacuum cleaner weighing in at only 142 g. The ultra-light and compact vacuum works at up to 3,200 RPM power and 4000 Pa suction capacity to remove

dirt and debris from all surfaces. A robust 70 W motor and dual 2,000 mAh batteries provide up to 20 minutes of cleaning. An advanced HEPA filtration system guarantees allergen-free air. INR 1,499. ambraneindia.com

Carl F.Bucherer - Manero Peripheral Perpetual Calendar

CFB’s latest is set in 18 K rose gold cases with a striking aesthetic ideal for contemporary lifestyles. The movement inside is a perpetual calendar featuring unimaginable accuracy, a moon-phase display and a peripherally mounted automatic winding system. The timepiece will remain accurate till the year 2,100 without adjustments. INR 41.80 lakh. carl-f-bucherer.com

Elista LED-GTV-55UILED

Elista’s new range of TVs is powered by Google TV OS and comes in sizes from 32 inches to 65 inches. Features include a vibrant UHD bezel less display, HDR 10, integrated sound bars, BT 5.1, dual band Wi-Fi support, Apple TV support, Chromecast and multiple input options. The range starts from just INR 16,999. elistaworld.com

Godrej-Catus Connected Lock

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS) has launched its latest connected residential lock, Catus. These locks provide enhanced safety with advanced tech built in. The five-in-one connected lock can be operated via fingerprint, Passcode, RFID, mechanical key or via your phone. INR 20,999. amazon.in

Maxima Max Pro Hunt

Maxima’s Pro Hunt is a new 1.78-inch smartwatch with 1,000 nits of brightness. An advanced JL7013A chipset provides excellent connectivity while making and receiving calls. Other features include IP67 water resistance, sport modes, inbuilt games and voice assistants. INR 2,599* maximawatches.com

Welov P200 Pro

The P200 Pro is a brilliant air purifier with coverage up to 1,570 sq ft and a built in air quality monitor. It also operates ultra quietly at 23 dB and comes with an optional enhanced true HEPA filter for filtering pet dander in addition to pollen, hair, pet odour and other allergens. INR 14,000. aidot.com

Gadget review -

Titan Traveller

Titan’s Traveller watches are designed for a dynamic lifestyle, offering elegant looks as well as premium performance. Set up is simple in sync with the Titan Smart World App. I loved the Fitverse concept along with the built in running courses, which help motivate and improve performance when you’re running. Integrated GPS allows you to track your progress along with live voice prompts for better results. Continuous heart rate monitoring and accurate VO2 max measurements help gauge your fitness levels. The AMOLED smartwatch also allows BT calling, Alexa integration, Ambient noise detection, Stress measurements and SpO2 measurement. It can also store upto 100 songs and connect to your social apps for notifications. The Traveller is a cut above the rest of the smartwatches in the market. `12995* titan.co.in and at stores.