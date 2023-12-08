Brune & Bareskin's latest collection of lightweight footwear is high on comfort factor

Brune & Bareskin has unveiled their latest collection of men’s lightweight footwear, which is designed to elevate your style while providing unmatched comfort. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these exquisite shoes combine sophistication with ease, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Made from premium quality materials, the collection consists of trendy designs and options in loafers and mules. They feature a lightweight construction that allows for effortless movement throughout the day. The cushioned insoles provide exceptional support, ensuring all-day comfort without compromising on style. The sleek and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to any outfit, whether it’s formal business attire or a casual ensemble. The collection showcases a range of timeless colours and finishes, allowing you to find the perfect pair to complement your personal style.

Tabby Bhatia, director at Brune & Bareskin, tells us that the inspiration came from a desire to craft shoes that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also lightweight and easy to carry, ensuring a comfortable experience throughout the day. “Our lightweight men’s shoes are crafted from a combination of premium materials, including specially selected imported leather and advanced textiles. We have also incorporated the use of lightweight insole and soling material during the construction of these shoes providing a feather-light feel without compromising on durability, ensuring a comfortable fit for prolonged wear,” says Tabby.

The shoes effortlessly transition from casual to formal settings, making them a perfect choice for a variety of occasions. You can style your wedding or party outfits with the lightweight peshawaris, brogues, boots and loafers. The classic yet modern aesthetic ensures they complement a wide range of outfits, allowing the wearer to express their style in any setting.

Black Italian Velvet Golden Crest Zardosi Mules

Black leather Double Monk Mules by Brune & Bareskin





“These lightweight shoes feature cutting-edge technology focused on enhancing comfort and performance. This includes advanced insole cushioning, our in-house self-developed technology, which provides the same durability and comfort resulting in a lightweight shoe construction and weighs only around 500 grams. This ensures a superior wearing experience,” explains Tabby.

All Brune & Bareskin products are hand-coloured with Patina regime, and the same goes for the light weight collection as well. “We can provide any colour shade from classics to corky hues as per the customer’s needs. Our lightweight men’s shoe collection is carefully curated to reflect a balance of sophistication and modernity,” he adds.



Since the materials used in the lightweight men’s shoes are chosen for their adaptability, they are perfect for summers as well as for winters. “Breathable features make them suitable for warmer months, while the quality construction ensures durability during colder seasons,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 2,999.

Available online.

