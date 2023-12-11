Chandrayaan-3, ChatGPT rule Google Search in India this year

As 2023 is about to end, Google on Monday shared the most searched topics people looked for on Google Search in India this year, with Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT ruling the list. "The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the skyrocketing journey out of space sparking local and worldwide searches," Google said in a blogpost. G20 presidency led 'What Is' search queries showcasing significant curiosity towards the event.

People also kept up with local developments with searches about Karnataka Elections Results and the Uniform Civil Code, while trying to sort out global happenings with queries about Israel News and the Turkey earthquake. People in India also searched for Matthew Perry (known for being the iconic Chandler Bing from 'Friends'), Manipur news, and Odisha train accident.

Google's top trending 'How To' question saw people enquiring about ways to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies while many also searched for zudio, gyms, beauty parlours, and dermatologists near them.

Queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia’s cricket matches scored an all-time high this year, Google said. Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally. The first-ever Women’s Premier League, along with the Women’s Cricket World Cup, ranked high in sports events.

In movies, Shak Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' staked its claim to the top trending local film search and #3 top trending film search globally. 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' also secured coveted spots as local and worldwide trending films. Actor Kiara Advani led the trending People list in India and also found a spot in the top trending global actors list.

Also, read: Google announces 20 AI-first startups for its accelerator programme in India

With six of the top 10, local OTT content dominated trending shows, leading to 'Farzi', 'Asur', and Rana Naidu taking top ranks. People expressed themselves with a range of entertaining memes, be it the humorous ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, or Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme that saw people finding humour in difficult situations.