ChatGPT passes US medical licensing exams, says report

According to a new study, ChatGPT may pass the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) at or around the 60% passing mark and its responses were deemed consistent and insightful.

The USMLE is a highly standardised and controlled series of three tests, including Steps 1, 2CK, and 3, necessary for medical licensing in the US, according to the study by Tiffany Kung and colleagues at AnsibleHealth in California. The USMLE is a test that medical students and doctors-in-training take to gauge their understanding of the majority of medical specialties, from biochemistry to diagnostic reasoning.

The authors evaluated the software on 350 of the 376 public questions accessible from the USMLE release in June 2022 after screening to exclude image-based questions from the USMLE, according to the paper. The study, which was published in the journal PLOS Digital Health, found that when indeterminate responses were eliminated, ChatGPT had scores ranging from 52.4 to 75 percent on each of the three USMLE tests.

Every year, over 60% of students pass the test. A large language model (LLM), or new artificial intelligence (AI) system, called ChatGPT is intended to produce writing that resembles that of a person by anticipating future word sequences.

According to the report, ChatGPT cannot perform online searches, unlike the majority of chatbots. The study found that instead, it creates text using word associations that are predicted by internal processes. According to the study, ChatGPT outperformed PubMedGPT, a rival model that was trained just on biomedical domain literature, and scored 50.8 percent on an earlier dataset of USMLE-style questions.

Although the depth and breadth of analysis were limited by the relatively small input size, the authors observed that their findings gave a peek at ChatGPT's potential to improve medical education and, eventually, clinical practice. They continued by citing the use of ChatGPT by AnsibleHealth practitioners to rework jargon-heavy reports for simpler patient comprehension.

