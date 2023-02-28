Samsung developing Galaxy Ring, AR Glasses

Samsung is working on 'Galaxy Ring' for health tracking and augmented reality (AR)-powered 'Galaxy Glasses', the media reported. The tech giant has filed for two new trademark applications, one for a Galaxy Ring and the other for a pair of Galaxy Glasses, reports a media source.

The upcoming glasses might be similar to the rumoured Apple AR/virtual reality (VR) headset. The company was also granted the Galaxy Ring trademark by Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) last week. The Galaxy Ring classifications describe the product as a "smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of [a] ring".

However, the KIPRIS application did not reveal any other details about the upcoming device other than its name. The Galaxy Ring will likely monitor the wearer's health and physical activities similar to a smartwatch, the report said. On February 1, at the Unpacked event, the tech giant announced that it has partnered with Qualcomm and Google to build an ecosystem for XR.

"It will take time to introduce new products, but we will make progress and provide you with new updates," T.M. Roh, President of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience business, said at the event, adding that creating a new ecosystem cannot be done by Samsung alone as it requires collaboration with strong partners.

