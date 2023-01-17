Google's Clock app now allow users to record alarm sounds

Tech giant Google has added a new feature to its Clock application on Pixel devices with which users can now record their own alarm and timer sounds.

Earlier, users had to copy the files over using a file manager application and then add them using the alarm sound settings, reports a media source. However, now, users don't need to do all of that work because the tech giant has added a new option to record sounds right inside the Clock application.

The new feature appears to be limited to Pixel devices right now because it uses the Pixel-exclusive Recorder application, the report said. Google Clock comes with a Bedtime feature, added in June 2020, that lets users assign routines, track their bedtime activity and even use sunset alarms to brighten a room before waking up. It also includes a "Sleep" sound option that plays soft waves, space whooshes and relaxing sounds before users doze off.

