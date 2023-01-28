Google app gets Material You redesign on Android

The Material You redesign of the Google app is now rolling out on Android, which was earlier in the testing phase.

According to a media source, the Google app now has a more Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators, which is more in line with the new Search filters carousel design. This is the short version, as opposed to the standard tall variant found in nearly every other first-party app, though Gmail employs something even more streamlined.

The Google app for Android is the latest to get a modern account switcher, following Messages and the web. When users tap their profile avatar in the Google app, a switcher that uses Material You with Dynamic Colour will appear, according to the report.



Moreover, on longer lists that incorporate settings, the theming provides a good visual separation. The account switcher is located in the inner container, followed by Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders. Outside, a Google logo appears at the top, followed by Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback, the report mentioned. Finally, the Google app Settings have been completely redesigned with an AMOLED black background in a dark theme.

