Nothing debuts pop-up store ‘Drops’ in India

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has debuted its pop-up store Drops in India.

The company launched Nothing Drops in Bengaluru for customers to buy the much-awaited Phone (2) with Ear (2) Black and related accessories in person.

Phone (2) will go on open sale in India on July 21, from 12 p.m. onwards.

For those eager to experience Phone (2) before that, they will be able to do so and pre-order it at the Bengaluru Nothing Drop location until July 16.

The opportunity to own Phone (2) arrives with an exclusive launch offer price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart (inclusive of bank, exchange, and EMI offers), said the company.

Phone (2) features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Moreover, it offers Nothing's most premium smartphone camera experience to date, featuring a 32MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with a main sensor upgraded to the Sony IMX890.

Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times more than its predecessor, Phone (1).

To further enhance the camera experience, Motion Capture 2.0, an advanced AI-based technology, facilitates the real-time identification of moving subjects to ensure precise focus on all crucial details in a frame.

Phone (2) offers video recording capabilities in 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera.

