Gadgets of the week: Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5g, Promate Torq 10 and more; Check out our review of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5g

The Camon 20 Premier 5g sports a 108 MP Ultra-wide rear lens with RGBW Pro tech and Sensor-Shift Stabilisation. Images are crisp, vivid and ultra focused thanks to the Sensor-shift OIS Anti-shaking technology available her (usually incorporated only in dSLRs). The phone has an immersive 6.67” AMOLED true-colour screen with P3 wide colour gamut and 10-bit display. Powering all this is a Mediatek Dimensity 8050 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery and 8 GB+8 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM. The phone also comes with a premium Leather finish design INR 29,999* amazon.in

Promate Torq 10

This unique power bank comes with up to 20 W PD output and Quick Charge 3.0 and a built-in kickstand for smartphone support. It also has a LED display to show remaining power as well as two ports for simultaneous multi device charging. Available in Black and white variants online. INR 1,819*.

Epson EH-LS800B

The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B offers a stunning 4K HDR veering experience with up to 150 inches of bright, colourful and sharp projection even in lit environments. The short throw projector can provide a whopping 80” image from only 2.3 cm away. With 4,000 lumens, Android Tv interface and a built in 2.1 channel sound system from Yamaha, this projector will be ideal for both smaller and larger spaces. INR 4.13* lakh epson.co.in.

Carl F Bucherer Heritage Chronometer Celebration

The 18K rose gold variant of the Heritage Chronometer Celebration is a stunning horological piece limited to just 88 pieces, created to mark CFB’s 135th Anniversary year. It sports a CFB 1965.1 calibre which is a certified chronometer for accuracy and provides upto 42 hours of power reserve. The 18K rose gold case and dial come with a sapphire crystal for protection and Super Luminova index marks for legibility. The mesh bracelet is also forged from 18K gold and comes with a quick-release system for wear. INR 21* lakhs carl-f-bucherer.com.

Viewsonic VP-16 OLED Monitor

The VP-16 is Viewsonic’s first portable Touchscreen monitor with OLED tech. The 15.6” ColorPro OLED panel monitor comes with a full HD display and Pantone Validation. It also comes with an adjustable stand, 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, 400 nits of brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. INR 49,999* viewsonic.com.

Gadget Review

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord range of smartphones come with the best balance of features and pricing. The newly launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G is an excellent 5G smartphone for regular and power-users sporting up to 16 GB of DDR5X RAM for performance along with a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset as well as a 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera system which delivers top notch images under all conditions. Other features which I enjoyed while using include the excellent battery and its longevity (lasts easily for a day and half, charges really quick and lasts for up to 1,600 cycles!). Also the Nord 3 5G will be the first Nord device to get three years of software updates and four years of security updates (long-term support). To top this all of the 6.74” Super Fluid AMOLED display comes with 120 Hz frame rate and 450 PPI with 1450 Nits for excellent clarity and comfort on the eyes. To add, the dual Dolby Atmos configured speakers provide great sound. Anyone looking to get a new phone this month should definitely try out the Nord 3 5G! INR 33,999* oneplus.in

Boult Striker Plus

Boult’s new Striker+ is an ultra affordable smartwatch with several tricks up its sleeve. The 1.39” HD screen is bright enough and legible while BT calling is sufficiently clear for basic calls. With 120+ sports modes and 150+ cloud watch faces plenty of tracking and tweaking is possible. I found the large display and accurate tracking to be both useful and the Emerald variant to be distinct looking for daily wear. IP67 water/dust resistance really helps in the gym or when you’re going for a run. A great smartwatch at this price point. INR 1,299* boultaudio.com