Vu launches the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV

Here’s some good news for the lovers of the screen! The fast-growing large-sized TV maker in India has launched the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV that brings the cinema theatre to your home with high-quality materials and amazing features.

Customers can now get the cinema theatre experience with their favourite OTT content, sports, serials and news from the comfort of their homes. The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV is built using 3000 Tensile Aerospace-grade aluminium, drawing inspiration from private jets. The strength and aesthetics of this material ensure that the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV has a sleek design making it easy to wall mount, table mount or use as a room partition.

The TV's large screen offers an immersive viewing experience with its 1000 Nits brightness, delivering vibrant colours and lifelike visuals through support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. It also includes a built-in 204Watt DJ Subwoofer, delivering clear and deep audio for an immersive experience. Additionally, the TV supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing easy pairing with external speakers for a customizable audio setup.

The screens are 100 per cent Anti-Glare and have a 120Hz Refresh Rate so they can be placed in brightly lit, sun-lit rooms as well as rooms with spotlighting – all of it absorbed into its A+ grade black screen.

The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV offers versatile placement options, allowing for easy wall-mounting, table placement, or even use as a room partition. Its design is aesthetically pleasing from both the front and back, making it a visually appealing centrepiece that suits any interior decor. The TV prioritises user convenience and provides a user-friendly interface suitable for individuals of all ages.

Rs 6,00,000. Available on Amazon.

