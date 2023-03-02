OnePlus foldable smartphone confirmed to arrive this year at MWC 2023

After Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO, tech giant OnePlus is also ready to venture into the foldable smartphones arena, the company announced today at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) panel discussion. The company confirmed that its maiden foldable phone will be launched sometime later this year and will offer a fast and smooth experience.

Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus said, “Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

It's true: our first foldable is coming out later this year!

It's true: our first foldable is coming out later this year!

While OnePlus is gearing up to try out the foldable segment, Motorola showcased its latest rollable concept smartphone, called Motorola Rizr, at the MWC, whereas Samsung displayed its Odyssey Ark — a 4K gaming monitor with an immersive curved screen.

The MWC 2023 also witnessed some big announcements and new innovations from other major tech brands, like Nokia rebranding its logo after nearly 60 years and Xiaomi partnering with Google to make its flagship 13 series better.

The Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) is taking place in Barcelona till March 2.