Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India; here’s how much it costs

Tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, in India. It succeeds the 12 Pro model and comes in a single storage variant with a price tag of INR 79,999. The device features a 10-bit AMOLED panel, a Leica co-engineered triple camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and Xiaomi’s proprietary surge charging and battery management chipsets.

Here’s a roundup of Xiaomi 13 Pro’s full specifications and features:

Design and display:

The Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts a centre-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, slightly curved edges, an aluminium frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It also boasts an IP68-certified dust and water-resistant body along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The device has a 6.73-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 10-bit colour support, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,900-nits of peak brightness. For enhanced visual experience, the smartphone also supports P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Camera:

On the rear, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a Leica-branded triple camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) IMX989 primary lens with HyperOIS (optical image stabilization), a 50MP(f/2.2) 75mm floating telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom support, and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor with auto-focus support.

The telephoto lens features focal shift technology where you can shift the focus range from 10cm for macro shots to up to 70x hybrid zoom for portraits.

The rear camera setup can record up to 8K resolution videos at 24fps and supports 10-bit LOG video recording, 4K night video recording, as well as Dolby Vision Video recording. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f2.0) front camera with features like Palm and Voice Shutter, Movie Frame, and Time Lapse.

Internals:

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 operating system and packs a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Availability:

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be up for an early access sale on March 6 in two colour options — Ceramic Black and Ceramic White at a cost of INR 79,999. It will be available via Xiaomi’s official website. Open sales will begin on March 10.