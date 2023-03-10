OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 13 beta out now 

The mid-range OnePlus Nord 2, which was introduced in 2021, appears to be getting the long-awaited Android 13 upgrade. Aquamorphic design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Dynamic Computation Engine, and other new features are all included in the newest version of Android. This is a brief overview of some of the additions and enhancements that the OnePlus Nord 2 will receive with the OxygenOS 13 update.



Many features from Oppo's ColorOS 13 will be ported to the most recent version of OxygenOS on the OnePlus One 2, including theme colours based on the Aquamorphic design language, new animations, a shadow reflective clock, an enhanced widget design, and more readable typefaces.



Also, users will be able to turn pages, add sizable folders to the Home Screen, and open an app in a folder with a single press. Other new features include automatic pixelation for conversation screenshots, a sidebar toolbox, a shelf that can be accessed by swiping down from the home screen, and eye comfort in 'Kids Space.' There are also more customisation choices for always-on displays.

Other modifications include the addition of the Quantum Animation engine 4.0, adaptable system icon colours, upgrades to the gaming mode, an improved screencasting experience, and more markup tools for altering screenshots.



The OnePlus Nord 2's OxygenOS 13 beta will at first be accessible to 5,000 people, but it is anticipated that the general public will soon have access to it as well.



