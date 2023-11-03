BOULT introduces the Mirage Smartwatch

BOULT, the wearable brand in India, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, Mirage smartwatch. The Mirage features a 1.39-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling, and over 120 sports modes, making it a comprehensive and affordable smartwatch option for Indian consumers. Customers can purchase this smartwatch on the Boult’s official website (www.boultaudio.com),and Flipkart.com at a launch price of INR 1,799/- for a limited period. It is available in various straps options like Zinc Alloy Frame and metallic straps (Inox Steel, Amber Blue, Coal Black) to choose from. Later, the smartwatch will be available for purchase at INR 2,199/-.

The BOULT Mirage smartwatch features a sleek and stylish design with a lightweight metal frame. It has a 1.39-inch HD display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels, which offers sharp and vivid visuals. The smartwatch is IP 67 Water resistant, making it suitable for use during workouts or in the rain.

The Mirage smartwatch comes with a variety of features that make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts. It has over 120 sports modes to track different types of workouts, including running, walking, cycling, and more. The smartwatch also has a built-in heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and sleep tracker to track your overall health and fitness.

In addition to its fitness features, the BOULT Mirage smartwatch also comes with a variety of smart features. It has Bluetooth calling support, so you can make and receive calls directly from your watch. The smartwatch also has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can use it to listen to music or podcasts.

Other smart features of the BOULT Mirage smartwatch include notifications for calls, messages, and apps, as well as a weather forecast, music player, and camera controller. The smartwatch also has a long battery life, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.