Discord to shut down its AI chatbot Clyde

Popular chat platform Discord has announced to shut down its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot at the end of the month.

By December 1, users will no longer be able to “invoke Clyde in DMs, Group DMs or server chats,” the company said in a support page. “Thank you for your support & feedback – we are constantly working on bringing you new features and experiences,” it added.

Also read: Apple and other major firms pull ads from X after Musk's antisemitic posts

Discord started testing Clyde’s AI features using OpenAI’s models to let the chatbot answer questions and have conversations with the users. The company did not clarify why Clyde is suddenly shutting down. Discord has been experimenting with a variety of AI features, including AI-generated conversation summaries. The platform has also trying to position its platform as home for AI developers.

Earlier this month, Discord had announced that it will switch to temporary file links for all users by the end of the year to fight malware. Links to those files will begin to refresh every 24 hours by the end of this year to block malware delivery. There will be no impact for Discord users that share content within the Discord client.

Also read: Gadgets of the week: Alen Breathesmart 451, Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome & more