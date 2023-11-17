Gadgets of the week: Alen Breathesmart 451, Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome & more

Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome

This Limited Edition Seiko 5 Sports watch is inspired by Yuto Horigome and comes in a unique navy and purple combination bezel. The watch sports an automatic movement by Seiko as well as GMT feature for dual time. As a first, Black coating is applied to the case and bezel in the SKX GMT series. INR 50,000* Available at Seiko boutiques.

Also read: Dr. Reddy's launches wearable migraine management device in India

Crocs Echo Clogs

These new range of clogs from Crocs come in a wide variety of colours and provide comfort as well as streetwear cred. With Croslite construction and LiteRide drop-in footbed they’re light an easy to wear while being water friendly and quick to dry. INR 6,495* crocs.in

Alen Breathesmart 451

The Breathesmart 451is a True HEPA air purifier which is slim and is ideal for capturing allergens, dust, mould and germs loitering around the house. It covers space up to 800 sq.ft and manages to filter VOCs and smoke as well as pet odour and dander as well. INR 36,000* alen.com

Gadget Review -

Ambrane RAAP H100

If you’re looking for a compact and powerful charger to take care of all your needs, the RAAP H100 from Ambrane certainly fits the bill. I’ve been using one at home and while travelling for the past month and it’s brilliant. The H100 comes with GaNMAX technology using Gallium Nitride for faster and more efficient charging. It can simultaneously power 4 devices utilising its four ports (3 USB-C and 1 USB-A). I managed to power my Macbook Pro and iPhone as well as an android phone simultaneously. Charging speeds depend on device, on average iPhones 50% charge in less than 30 mins, New android phones 80% in about 30 mins and MacBooks about 50% charge in 30 mins which is mighty impressive. The charger also features multi-layers of protection. INR 4,999* ambraneindia.com

Prana Air Pocket PM2.5 monitor

Good Air quality is essential for health and livelihood, it's important that we are aware of the existing and evolving air conditions around us both indoors and outdoors so that we can take required steps. Prana Air’s Pocket PM2.5 Monitor is an ultra compact, portable air quality monitor which is accurate in determining air quality components. The monitor sports a high-sensitive laser sensor which can detect real-time PM(Particulate Matter) levels in your surroundings. I’v been carrying it with me over the last few weeks to check PM levels and found it to be a game-changer letting me know where I need to mask up or install a purifier. It also connects to an AQI app via wifi to provide further details. Air pollution is a big problem worldwide and it's imperative we know the quality of air we’re breathing, Prana Air’s Pocket monitor is a must-have device! INR 7,990* pranaair.com

Promate XWatch-B2

Promate’s devices are high quality, high tech and with their Xwatch-B2 they have a winner smartwatch at a great price point. First off, the 2.01-inch display is clear and large, while the ActivLife Health sensors are comprehensive in providing metrics of your activity, heart rate and sleep. BT 5.2 lets me receive calls, texts and emails and the 123+ multi-sport modes are ideal for tailoring my fitness activities. I found the battery life incredible, lasting me more than 2 weeks on a charge. Also the IP 67 resistance is great especially around water and dust. I found the XWatch-B2 to be an-all rounder which is great for daily use and light on the pocket. INR 2,499* amazon.in

Also read: YouTube testing GenAI tools to help create music tracks from text prompt, humming

XECH iSoothe Eye Massager

This has to be one of my favourite devices of the year, XECH’s iSoothe Eye Massager is designed specifically to target key areas around the eyes to relieve fatigue and provide comfort. Using a combination of Pressure, Vibration, heat and music the iSoothe eye massager safely provides a blissful experience. It has five massage modes including Fresh and sleep for the time of the day. I found it very relaxing especially after the many hours I spend in front of screens and felt my sleep has improved after using this device regularly. XECH suggests usage of the device to reduce stress, sleep better, relax and help with sinus issues. INR 5,299* xech.com