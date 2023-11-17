Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 17-23

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working alone is not the solution. Avoid burning yourself out . You will have ample reasons to celebrate. A happy announcement regarding your relationships or children will keep you in high spirits. Never give up on those you love. Lucky colour: Yellow.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



A new life awaits. Finding your purpose in life is an achievement in its own. Forgive and forget whatever happened in the past. Success comes only through objective compromise. Self control and patience will lead to a more forgiving energy. Avoid working alone and choose the right path after reviewing the details. Lucky colour: Green.



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make choices from your heart and love the ones who love you dearly. Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power with confidence. This is the time to make important decisions, so release what holds you back. Detox your body, mind and soul. Unnecessary worry is based on lack of self confidence. Work on it. Lucky colours: Teal green and pink.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A new emotional situation will be the highlight of this week. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will keep you occupied. Your great intuitive insights and your communication skills will come handy. Sudden and immediate results are evident. Your hardwork will pay off as the wheel of fortune will favour you now. Lucky colour: Black.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Don’t hold on to your past as it doesn’t serve you anymore. Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking a more uplifting approach towards life. A very big wish of yours will come true and this will mark the beginning of a new venture. Make a detailed plan and invest your money wisely. Lucky colour: Pink.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations and topics will make your heart flutter and the lord of destiny will favour you. A change in direction will offer happiness hence release the past, as success comes to those who can let go and let God. There is a more enriching future so stay positive. Lucky colours: Mauve and white.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

What you need will magically appear. Successful new beginnings will be the highlight of this week. A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration is on the cards. You will get a chance to do something amazing so make the best use of it. Go after what you want. Your guardian angels are guiding you. Lucky colour: Orange.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Believe in yourself over others. You will have reasons to celebrate with family and friends as a happy announcement regarding your relationships or children will keep your spirits high. You have invested wisely in life. Review your progress and plan for your next endeavour. Lucky colours: Fuchsia pink and lavender.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Look for other possibilities as the current situation requires patience, diplomacy and great endurance. Monitor your emotions. Life is all about balance, hence working multiple jobs or projects will require great balancing skills. You should be able to sail through turbulent waters provided you make work fun. Lucky colour: Brown.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible with people who share your vision. For those who feel stuck in relationships don’t give up. If you are stuck in a legal battle, success is just round the corner. Don’t give up. For those venturing into something new, pause for reflection and insight. It is good to be different. Lucky colour: Purple.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Follow your heart. With love and support from your family you will be able to sail through greater tides. Insights that come from meditation are a sign from the universe. Do not ignore them. The need for more sleep or time out is a sign that you’re burning yourself out. Success follows through self control and patience. Lucky colours: Olive green and sea blue.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Embrace a new beginning. Make courageous choices to change your situation as dwelling on your past is not healthy. Take a break, regroup yourself and get into action. Do what you love. The time for great personal growth in your career or artistic growth is on the cards. Working with others will fetch great results. Lucky colour: Yellow.



