Gadgets of the week: Google Pixel 8 series, Dyson Zone and more

Dyson Zone

Dyson Zone headphones come with sound precision, noise cancellation and a 50-hour playback. These headphones offer advanced active noise reduction as well as faithful audio reproduction across the entire audio spectrum. Equipped with 11 microphones, noise reduction up to 38 dB is available, while there’s reproduction of frequencies between 6 Hz to 21 kHz. Dyson Zone can also answer calls and has access to voice assistants. The Zone additionally can be equipped with a removable visor to project purified air when required. A unique MyDyson App is used to control the headphones as well as adjust airflow speed. INR 59,990* dyson.in

Also read: Google Pixel 8 Pro elevates premium smartphone experience with never-seen-before AI

Google Pixel 8 series

Google’s Pixel 8 series of phones (8 and 8 Pro) come with remarkable features like a vivid Actua display, upgraded Pixel cameras which use Google AI to create memorable images and videos,VPN by Google One built in, Tensor G3 processor, Gorilla Glass Victus for protection as well as software and security updates for a whopping 7 years! INR 75,999* flipkart.com

Infinix W1 QLED TV

Infinix has a spanking new QLED TV with a bezel-less design and insanely sharp picture quality with UHD resolution, a palette of 1.07 billion colours and HDR 10 support. The W1 also offers cinematic audio experience with customisable sound modes as well as ThinQ Voice assistant and a magic remote. ThinQ App Store provides access to all your favourite OTT content and Apps utilising Wi-Fi and BT. Other connectivity options include 3 HDMi ports, two USB ports, Optical, LAN and a 3.5 mm jack. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants. Prices start from INR 37,990* infinixmobility.com

Sonic Lamb Headphones

Sonic Lamb headphones offer one of a kind technology and experience courtesy 'Hybrid Driver Technology' which lets you hear and feel the sound for a truly mega sonic experience. Tested and tuned in Denmark, these headphones provide crystal clear audio at all frequencies and additionally emulate a subwoofer to provide a truly personal experience similar to listening to a high-end hi-fi system. INR 19,999* soniclamb.com

Gadget review -

Vivo V29

Vivo’s V series phones are top notch and the V29 is no exception sporting an ultra-slim 6.78-inch 3D curved display with 120 Hz refresh rates and 452 PPI. The phone is slim as well as light and comes in a compact form. Photos and videos are spectacular courtesy a 50 MP OIS primary cam and an exclusive Smart Aura light for Night photography which delivers balanced lighting. The front cam is a 50 MP one with Eye AF. The phone charges rapidly with up to 50 per cent in just over 15 minutes. Qualcomm’s SD 778G keeps this phone running smooth and fast. A splendid smartphone from Vivo. INR 32,999* shop.vivo.com

Crossbeats Orbit Aura

Crossbeats Aura sports a brilliant 1.46-inch round AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness and an ‘always on display’. The wonderful smartwatch is easy to setup and looks great on the wrist. It also makes clear calls via BT and offers a unique split screen which I liked and can be used for multitasking. Battery life is great with up to 10 days on a charge for me while the health tracker does its job and provides reasonably accurate metrics. IP67 resistance is a step ahead of most other smartwatches and lets me use Aura in most environments safely. Also integrates with voice assistants and comes with coloured straps. INR 2,999* crossbeats.com

Also read: New ChatGPT-like AI tool for scientific discovery launched

Vingajoy SP-840

Vingajoy’s SP 840 is a special 3-in-1 device which offers the convenience of TWS earbuds, wireless speakers and mobile stands. The device is easy to use and works great as a pair of TWS with good, clear audio for calls and music. It’s also great while travelling since it doubles up as a speaker that plays delightful audio despite its compact dimensions. The speaker connects via BT and USB/Micro SD. Finally it helps you lay down your phone safely and ergonomically tripling as a convenient stand. Excellent device for personal use or for gifting. INR 2,999* vingajoy.com