Gadgets of the week: Godrej Eon Velvet refrigerator, Leica ZM 11 and more

Godrej Eon Velvet refrigerator

The Eon Velvet is a 4-door refrigerator with a whopping 670-litre capacity and comes with wide shelves, easy to slide drawers and provides ample space and more for all your food items. Eon Velvet also has a convertible mode allowing an extra zone to serve as a freezer or fridge with temperature customisation. Powered by Dual-Tech cooling and Advanced Inverter tech the fridge offers durability, efficiency and silent operations in one package. Available in Graphite Black and Inox Steel. INR 1.20 lakh* Available online and in stores across India.

Leica ZM 11

The ZM 11 aims to bridge the craftsmanship of watchmaking with the essence of photography. A watch for every moment, the ZM 11 is sophisticated, robust and full of details, from its luxurious finish to its outstanding features. There’s a highly accurate Swiss automatic movement inside designed and manufactured in partnership with Chronode SA, plus it’s water resistant to 100 metres and comes with an easy change strap system and a 5-year warranty. INR 5.6* lakh leica-camera.com

Lexar JumpDrive F35

The new fingerprint-enabled pen drive JumpDrive F35 USB 3.0 from Lexar comes with up to 3,000 MB/s read performance and 256 AES encryption for safety. Designed for those who demand the highest level of data security, the drive can use fingerprint authentication to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access. The drive also has USB 3.0 support, transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s and a three-year limited warranty. Available in various capacities. INR 4,500* lexar.com

OnePlus Open

OnePlus has a marvellous new phone called the Open which provides Dual displays with ProXDR tech as well as a Pixel Stacked set of cameras designed with Hasselblad which provide incredible imaging and video solutions. The Open is durable, compact and light compared to other foldable phones in the market with similar form factors, weighing in at only 239 grams. The device is also built from aerospace materials including Titanium alloy and carbon fibre and sports a super fluid AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. For audio you also get multi-spatial speakers which provide ultra clear and realistic audio. Running on a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 SOC with 16 GB RAM and 67W charging, there’s Wi-Fi 7 and a 4,805 mAh battery. Now this is a rockstar smartphone! Pre-order now INR 1.40* lakh oneplus.in

Borosil Best Digi Air Fryer

This Air fryer not only saves time and effort but also helps achieve your health goals while keeping food flavours intact. With a 6.1-litre air fryer basket, it’s easy to cook larger batches while using 90 per cent less oil ensuring the dishes are tasty and healthy at the same time. Cooking nourishing meals is easy with an 8-in-1 functionality, 8 pre-set menus and a food thermometer. It also has an interactive touch panel and a digital control panel for controls and an open top horizontal design for even cooking. INR 15,990* myborosil.com

Boult Curve Max

Boult’s Curve Max is a neckband type headphone that provides clear audio, 24 hour playtime with 10 minutes of charge and Type C charging. It sports 13 mm drivers powered by proprietary BoomX tech. Curve Max has overall battery life exceeding 100 hours and is equipped with ENC to filter ambient noise and is IPX5 water-resistant. INR 999* boultaudio.com

Belkin BoostCharge Pro

This unique powerbank - Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K is part of the BoostCharge Pro Range. The slim 'bank is ideal for travel and essential for Apple device users. The fully charged charger is a pleasure to use as it lets me charge my iPhone, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch on the go seamlessly. I haven’t come across such a slim, good-looking wireless charger that does all three. Charging speeds are up to 20W for the iPhone (0-80 per cent in 45 minutes), 7.5W for Apple Watches (45 minutes) and max speed possible for the AirPods Pro. The 10,000 mAh powerbank provides me in excess of two full charges for my iPhone 14 Plus and comes with LED lights to indicate the remaining charge. It’s also protected against overcharge and comes with a Connected Equipment Warranty. I must say Belkin accessories are among the best in the market and I’ve been using them successfully for decades! INR 10,999* belkin.co