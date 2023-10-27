Vimonisha X ZEISS and Vision 2020 is all set to unveil ‘The ZEISS VISUFIT 1000’ in Mumbai

Do you stand in an optical showroom looking at your confused self, reflecting off the mirrors on the walls, trying to figure out which frame suits you the most among the 20-something frames that you have already tried on? If yes, then this exhibition is for you.



Vimonisha Exhibitions, in collaboration with internationally acclaimed tech giant ZEISS and Vision 2020, is all set to unveil ‘The ZEISS VISUFIT 1000’ in Mumbai on Saturday.

One of the leading companies in the field of optics and optoelectronics, ZEISS showcased the VISUFIT 1000, a cutting-edge technological advancement in the optical industry at Optika 2023 in Mumbai. State-of-the-art equipment, it is a digital centration device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to suggest the best recommended frames to consumers. Accurate 3D centration is delivered by using nine mutually calibrated cameras which provide a 180-degree view of the user’s face. The measured data is then processed using 45 million points to create a personalized avatar of the user.



Also read: Gadgets of the week: Godrej Eon Velvet refrigerator, Leica ZM 11 and more

Managing the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 device is a seamless and quick process, which can be done on a computer or iPad. This digital platform allows for a smoother consultation practice and offers exceptional services such as Virtual Try-on, frame comparison, and virtual try-on at home. By partnering with global brands and providing increased convenience to consumers, ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 offers a competitive edge to Indian and global eye-care practitioners, enabling them to enhance their business profile.



ZEISS Vision Care India has experienced a significant surge in its business due to its innovative products and accessories that cater to the needs of Indian consumers. The company has demonstrated its commitment to the Make-in-India initiative by manufacturing high-quality eye-care solutions for the Indian market. The introduction of innovative products such as ZEISS DriveSafe lenses, ZEISS ClearView Lenses, ZEISS SmartLife Lenses, and devices like the ZEISS i.Profiler plus and ZEISS i.Terminal 2 have revolutionized the in-store experiences of consumers, providing superior clarity of vision to its users.

28th October 2023, 11 am to 8 pm

at Vision 2020 Opticians & Eye Care Center, Bandra West.



Also read: Google develops AI prototype to spot misinformation, abusive content online