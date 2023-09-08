Gadgets of the week: Godrej Edge Neo, Porsche Design P’8928 50Y and more; Also check out our review of the Boult Sterling Pro

Godrej Edge Neo

The Edge Neo aims to be India’s most energy-efficient refrigerator by consuming only 99 units of electricity per year. The single-door refrigerator uses a high-efficient inverter compressor, advanced capillary tech and smartly designed airflow. The refrigerator can reduce up to 1,000 kg of CO2 emissions in comparison to a regular 1-star refrigerator. Other features include moisture retention tech, turbo cooling and a large freezer and aqua space. INR 26,990* amazon.in

Netgear ORBI RBK763S

Netgear’s new tri-band mesh system is ideal for providing high-speed and consistent Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. The system provides up to 7,500 sq ft coverage, eliminating dead-spots and supporting speeds up to 5.4 Gbps and 75 devices simultaneously. 7 Gigabit ports also permit wired connects where necessary. Connections are kept strong and running with no-buffering or drop-offs at max speeds. The system also comes with one year of NETGEAR Armour for security. INR 59,999* netgearstore.in

Porsche Design P’8928 50Y

Porsche Design’s unique, limited edition sunglasses come with interchangeable lenses to suit multiple light conditions and are made from Titanium with accents in Platinum. The lenses offer complete UV 400 protection and glare reduction as well as impact protection. INR 52,000* porsche-design.com

Birkenstock - Super Birki

Birkenstock’s highly versatile ‘Super Birki’ comes with water-resistance as well as oil and grease resistance and can be used in a variety of settings. The highly resilient polyurethane material is also washable and can be disinfected safely. This makes it ideal for medical environments, kitchens, food industry as well as a leisurely clog around the garden. INR 5,490* birkenstock.in

Bang & Olufsen - Beosound Explore Ferrari Edition

Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari have collaborated on a range of products which include the featured Beosound Explore Ferrari edition. Engineered for the outdoors, this compact speaker packs a tremendous punch, is rugged in design, rich in colour and provides crystal clear sonics. It has a battery run time of 27 hours and connects via BT 5.2. INR 20,600* bang-olufsen.com

Gadget Review –

Boult Sterling Pro

The Sterling pro is an artistically designed smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED always on display. The design is formidable and it looks and acts like a rugged watch, I found the 800 nits of brightness available perfect even in bright sunny conditions. The IP 68 resistance really helps in wet and dusty conditions, while BT calling is rather clear both ways. I also like Boult’s health suite which pack in all metrics measured as well as the Working crown which enables easy switching between menus and apps. A refreshing smartwatch from Boult! INR 2,499* boultaudio.com

Infinix Zero 30 5G

Infinix has been growing from strength to strength this year and their new ZERO 30 5G is a remarkably suave phone with excellent features to match. I’ve been using the Rome Green variant with 256 GB + 12 GB RAM and while setting up is a breeze on the Zero 30 5G, the 6.78-inch display is a 10 bit 3D curved AMOLED which is razor-sharp and as smooth as butter while scrolling. Coming to the cameras, on the front is a 108 MP cam with OIS and a 13 MP ultra wide, the photos and videos are top notch with good colours, contrast and detail across lighting conditions. There’s also an incredible 50 MP front camera which can even record videos upto 40 K 60 FPS, this is a blessing for all you selfie lovers. Equipped with dual speakers and DTS sound tech, consuming media is a great experience with. The Zero 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6 nm processor which easily handles everything you throw at it. Most impressive is the 68 W PD charging that allows 0-80 per cent in less than 30 minutes during my trials. Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.3 are on board ensuring that this great looking device also performs at a flagship level. An Outstanding phone with incredible value! INR 22,999*