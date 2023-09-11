Microsoft rolls out 'background removal' tool in Paint

Microsoft has started to roll out a new "background removal" tool in its Paint app on Windows 11 Insider builds. With this tool, users will be able to remove the background from any picture with the click of a button. The new version is presently rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

"With this update, we are introducing background removal! With background removal, you can now remove the background of any image automatically in just one click leaving a smooth cutout of the subject. Background removal can detect the subject from the entire canvas or from a selection using the selection tool," Microsoft said in a blogpost. To use the new tool, users will need to paste or import content onto the canvas and then, in the toolbar, click the new remove background button to remove the background from your entire image. They can also use the rectangle select to specify an area from which the background should be removed, the company explained.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will no longer update WordPad and plans to remove the word processor from a future release of Windows nearly after 30 years. As an alternative, Microsoft will recommend Word, its paid word processor that has always been far more powerful than WordPad, which has shipped with Windows since 1995.

"WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt," reads a support note published by Microsoft.