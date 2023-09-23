Musk impressed by iPhone 15 photos & videos, says 'I'm buying one'

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has expressed his intention to purchase one model from Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, following its recent release. Tesla CEO expressed his admiration for Apple's iPhone 15 in a brief but noteworthy exchange on X.

The conversation started when Apple CEO Tim Cook shared photos taken with the iPhone 15 Pro Max by renowned photographers -- Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu. "World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah," Cook posted on X on Friday.

Musk responded by praising the high quality of iPhone photos and videos, expressing his interest in the device. "The beauty of iPhone pictures and video is incredible," he said. Later, when Cook announced Apple's latest product lineup is now available around the world, Musk declared: "I'm buying one!".

Earlier this week, in an interview with CBS, Cook said that there are "some things about" Musk's X that he doesn't like. Cook called the platform's apparent anti-semitism problem "abhorrent" but added, "Twitter is an important property; I like the concept that it's there for discourse". However, when asked whether Apple should be advertising on X, he said that this is something the company "constantly" asks itself.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.