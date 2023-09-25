Noise launches ColorFit Icon 2

Noise, India's smartwatch and lifestyle brand, launched Elite Edition of its best-selling smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Icon 2. With Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, an AMOLED display, and a sleek metallic finish, it combines functionality and fashion effortlessly. This smartwatch not only boasts an elegant design but also offers a comprehensive set of health and fitness features, making it a must-have product for Noise enthusiasts. To provide an exceptional viewing experience, the ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition is equipped with a 1.8-inch AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 368*448 pixels and a pixel density of 326 ppi, resulting in sharper and clearer visuals, especially on the Always On display. Elevating the user experience even further, the smartwatch incorporates an AI voice assistant that seamlessly connects with your smartphone's assistant, ensuring compatibility with Siri and Google for added convenience.

The ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition is loaded with productivity and health features, offering stable and low-energy consumption calling via built-in speakers and mic. Users can access recent call logs and store up to 10 contacts with Noise Buzz for hassle-free interaction. With a robust battery lasting up to 7 days, it's perfect for those on the move. It's also IP68 water and dust-resistant.

This smartwatch includes Noise Health Suite™ for tracking vital stats including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, breath practice, and female cycles. It also has a handy Productivity Suite for daily reminders and weather forecasts. Plus, you get 60+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces with the NoiseFit Icon 2 Elite Edition

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition will be available in two premium strap options, Elite black and Elite silver and can be purchased from GoNoise and Flipkart for INR 1,999.