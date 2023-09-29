Gadgets of the week: Jabra Elite 8 Active, RIMOWA x Tiffany and more; Also check out our review of the Dell Inspiron 24 AIO

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Jabra’s New Elite 8 Active is a premium true wireless set of earbuds with military standard toughness and includes IP68 resistance for dust/water ingress. These buds have passed multiple tests exposing them to temperature, rain, altitude, etc, as well as corrosion testing allowing them to be used in all conditions. They also sport Jabra ShakeGrip tech for improved grip on ear as well as Adaptive ANC and Hearthrough tech along with 6 Mic call tech. Battery life is up to 8 hours (32 hours with case). INR 17,999. jabra.com.

RIMOWA x Tiffany

A limited-edition RIMOWA x Tiffany capsule collection merges both iconic brands to provide diamond-inspired designs in unique materials. Featuring a new brushing technique, the capsule collection mirrors a diamond’s facets and is crafted from aluminium and polycarbonate. There’s a Tiffany jewellery case, a jewellery personal and a rock-cut cabin unit. INR 1.9 lakh onwards. rimowa.com.

LG B257EPZ3 Refrigerator

LG’s latest refrigerator range features this outstanding side-by-side convertible which allows users to convert the freezer section to a fridge using the LG ThinQ app. The fridge also comes with Smart Learner powered by AI , a Hygiene+ air filter to reduce bacterial activity by up to 99.99 per cent. Other functionalities include Doorcooling+ tech for freshness and faster cooling, and Smart diagnosis tech for maintenance and troubleshooting. Also features a dedicated wine rack. INR 1.38 lakh. lg.com.

Carl F. Bucherer Manero Peripheral 40 mm

The new Manero Peripheral 40 mm from Carl F. Bucherer comes with a CFB A2050 automatic movement which is COSC certified and a power reserve of 55 hours. Functions include date, hour, minute and small seconds while the 40 mm watch is the ideal size for most wrists. Sapphire Crystal protects the watch front and back while the blue circular brushed dial with black counters looks incredible. INR 7* lakhs carl-f-bucherer.com

Gadget Review -

Dell Inspiron 24 AIO

Dell’s Inspiron All In One range comprises complete integrated systems optimised with tech to simplify life and work, they also come in a minimalist and modern design. I’ve been using the 24 AIO as my main workstation for the last few weeks and find it ideal for most scenarios. Take the display, an FHD screen with Comfortview plus tech that optimises eye comfort while displaying ace visuals. It’s great for split screen work, watching movies, modifying excel sheets and for video calls. The AIO also features easy connectivity with multiple USB C & A ports, BT, SD card reader and HDMI. Processor options include i3 - i7 13th Gen Intel Core variants clubbed with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB SSD variant. Once you’ve tried this AIO it’s almost impossible to go back to laptops and tabs for daily work and entertainment! INR 71,990* dell.com.

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo

Logitech’s new Pebble 2 Combo which comprises the Pebble Keys 2 Keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 plus a Logi Bolt receiver comes in wonderful colour options including Tonal Blue and Tonal Rose and is perfect for daily usage. The keyboard is light, customisable and is easy to type (I found it ultra comfortable as well) while also pairing with up to three devices including your phone and tab easily. Pebble 2 Mouse is slim and compact with App shortcuts, customisable buttons and is ultra silent while clicking. The Combo is also carbon-neutral, made of recycled plastic with responsible packaging. For me these devices are ideal for travel as well as switching between devices across rooms, offices simultaneously being super stylish. Go Get yourself one! INR 5,190* logitech.com

cult.sport Smartcross b1

The B1 is an elliptical trainer which lets users do highly effective workouts which have cardiovascular benefits while being easy on the knees and joints. Set up and installation was done professionally by the company and I got started immediately with a few gentle workouts. The pedals are smooth yet sturdy while the arm levers are ergonomic and work seamlessly. The B1 is incredibly easy to move around with wheels and comes with adjustable resistance to increase/decrease intensity of workout. Also added is a bonus three-month dietician subscription as well as Cultpass home subscription. An accompanying app lets you monitor metrics. The machine is suitable for those weighing up to 120 kg and up to six feet in height. Kick-start your fitness journey today. INR 18,599* cultsport.com