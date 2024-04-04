Gadgets of the week: Custom Robotics Panzer v1, Spinnaker Seconde/seconde & more

Call me old-school, but there’s nothing quite like a printed photo, especially the memories it conjures up of an actual event. Fujifilm’s Instax Square Link is an innovative smartphone printer which allows you to take instant prints of any photo you have in your smartphone. A dedicated app allows you to print on the spot, while smart features enable you to edit photos and even insert messages. I had a blast using this printer along with my teenage daughter (makes next-level digital artwork) and the results are on-print! I also liked the ability to enhance photo quality and colours, as well as add cool AR content that can be shared on social media. After using the Instax Square Link, I definitely urge all of you to invest in a photo printer like this to not only capture memorable moments but also to save them in print.

INR 20,999. fujifilm.com/in