Gadgets of the week: Custom Robotics Panzer v1, Spinnaker Seconde/seconde & more

This off-road scooter is battery-powered and is a stand-up mobility device similar to a Segway. One huge advantage here is the huge set of tank treads, which allow you to go on any terrain. The scooter can move around at speeds of up to 24 km/h. The Panzer also has LED lights and a slew of safety features. A single charge may last up to an hour and is suitable for work sites and industrial areas.
INR 8.33 lakh. custom-robotics.com
Spinnaker makes some really good watches at incredible prices. Its Seconde/seconde Phantom Blue Edition features a deep blue colourway and comes in a 43 mm size. The dial spotlights 50 luminous “ghosts”, while an NH38 automatic caliber keeps the watch ticking accurately.
INR 42,000. spinnaker-watches.com
These smart glasses come with fully customisable frames, a 10-hour battery life for music and calls, and integration with ChatGPT. They also offer speech-to-text technology, and with SolosTranslate, you can listen to someone speaking in a foreign language and have it translated instantly.
INR 21,500. solosglasses.com
The Fixx 2.0 is a light and quiet percussive massager with five variable speeds and five interchangeable tips. It allows you to warm up muscles before workouts and relieves stiffness in sore muscles. Percussive massage therapy helps with increased blood flow, relief of tight and sore muscles, enhanced performance, improved range of motion and release of tension.
INR 32,300. compex.com
Swiss Military Audio’s VEGA is a formidable waterproof smartwatch with a specialised Sports mode. VEGA comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and a waterproof IP67-rating. I found the VEGA an excellent smartwatch, especially for consistent tracking and measuring metrics during multiple activities and sports events. The watch also comes with bright and appealing themed screens, which add a flair of elegance to your wrist. Battery life was about six to seven days for me with heavy usage. The gold and black version is a head-turner and a must-buy if you like your watches to look good while providing top performance.
INR 4,490. swissmilitaryaduio.com
Urbn’s MagTag powerbanks have been my favourites during travel and on-the-go ever since I’ve discovered them. The 10,000 mAh MagTag powerbank is one of the lightest and most compact devices I’ve ever come across, while still providing peak performance and functionality. The wireless powerbank attaches seamlessly to compatible iPhones and provides up to 15 W wireless charging. On usage, the MagTag stays attached, charges quickly (depending on the device) and worked with both iOS and Android Qi compatible smartphones. The powerbank also looks very stylish and is a welcome change from the other bulky banks in the market. I managed to get about 2.5 full charges on my iPhone 13 Pro and almost 2 in my OnePlus 12. Urbn’s MagTag, with its compact form factor, is a blessing if you like travelling light!
INR 2,999. urbnworld.com
Call me old-school, but there’s nothing quite like a printed photo, especially the memories it conjures up of an actual event. Fujifilm’s Instax Square Link is an innovative smartphone printer which allows you to take instant prints of any photo you have in your smartphone. A dedicated app allows you to print on the spot, while smart features enable you to edit photos and even insert messages. I had a blast using this printer along with my teenage daughter (makes next-level digital artwork) and the results are on-print! I also liked the ability to enhance photo quality and colours, as well as add cool AR content that can be shared on social media. After using the Instax Square Link, I definitely urge all of you to invest in a photo printer like this to not only capture memorable moments but also to save them in print.
INR 20,999. fujifilm.com/in