MacBook Air M3 review: Heavyweight lightweight

The design still holds up rather well, and there’s a new coating on only the Midnight colour variant that is supposed to reduce fingerprint smudges. Everything else, including the port selection, is identical, though the M3 Air does add support for dual external displays with the lid closed (the M2 only supported one), a feature that will undoubtedly appeal to enterprises where the Air is docked and used with multiple monitors.

Bear in mind that with the lid closed, you cannot use TouchID or the webcam, so I’m hoping Apple will devise a solution that will keep the lid open but power off the screen if two external monitors are connected. This feature inclusion also highlights the lack of one additional USB-C/Thunderbolt port — connect two external monitors, and you’re left with none for connecting a hub for storage expansion or peripherals. There’s Wi-Fi 6E support for a massive network performance boost for those with the latest routers.

Clearly, the big upgrade comes in the form of the M3 chip, which, while it may offer modest upgrades over the M2 Airs, is a significant 25 to 30 percent jump in single-core performance over the M1 chip (and a more significant graphics jump). Juggling dozens of tabs on Safari while streaming music on Apple Music and editing photos in Pixelmator Pro, the M3 Air chugged along just fine, continuing to amaze at how much performance one can eke out of a fanless design.