Noise unveils the Sound Master

Noise ventures into the premium home audio market with the launch of their premium speaker, Sound Master. Making a powerful sound statement, Noise Sound Master redefines the soundscape with exquisite design and a captivating 360° audio deep base experience. Sound Master boasts a 100-watt high-octane bass, promising to bring music to life with rich details and deep bass. This powerful performance is backed by a combination of a subwoofer, 4 bass radiators, and 8 treble radiators. Whether hosting a lively party or enjoying a soulful solo session, Sound Master guarantees an impactful audio personal experience that elevates your sonic encounters.

Transcending the limitations of traditional speakers, the 360° audio technology of Sound Master elevates the bar, dispersing sound evenly throughout the room, creating an immersive soundscape that envelops listeners.

The speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 technology for lag-free and stable connections to your devices. Additionally, NFC technology allows for instant pairing with a simple tap of your NFC-enabled device. Sound Master also boasts a long-lasting 12,000 mAh battery, delivering up to 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge – perfect for extended gatherings or personal listening marathons.

Sound Master features user-friendly touch controls for effortless navigation of music libraries, volume adjustments, and track skipping. Additionally, a built-in microphone allows users to answer calls directly through the speaker, ensuring seamless communication without interrupting the music flow. For those seeking an even more expansive audio experience, Sound Master offers True Wireless Stereo (TWS) connectivity. Pairing two Sound Master speakers together creates a wider soundstage, ideal for large gatherings or movie nights.

Also, read: Blaupunkt introduces hybrid ANC with BTW300 Moksha Platinum

Sound Master isn't just about exceptional sound; it's a visually striking addition to any space. The speaker is adorned with a premium fabric mesh finish that exudes elegance and sophistication. This timeless design complements any environment, making Sound Master a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Available online. Price: INR 9,990/-