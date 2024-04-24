GOVO launches the GoSurround 910 soundbar

GOVO, a trusted name in the home audio segment, unveiled the latest addition to its impressive soundbar lineup - the GoSurround 910 soundbar. This all-new audio marvel is poised to revolutionize the home theatre experience, transporting avid entertainment enthusiasts to the heart of the action.

Here are the features of the GoSurround 910 Soundbar:

• 2.1 Channel Audio: Equipped with 4 x 2.25" speakers and a powerful 240W peak output, the GoSurround 910 delivers an immersive 3D surround sound experience

• DSP-Enabled Subwoofer: A 6.5" subwoofer provides deep, rich bass, enhancing the cinematic ambiance in the comfort of your home

• Dynamic LED Lighting: Stylish LED lights in GOVO's signature colour provide a visually stunning accompaniment to the audio performance.

• 4 Equalizer Modes: Seamlessly switch between Movie, News, Music, and 3D modes to tailor the sound experience to your preferences.

• Intuitive Remote Control: Easily adjust bass, treble, and volume with the sleek and user-friendly remote control.

• Versatile Connectivity: Connect to your devices via HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, or optical input, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of entertainment systems.

• Bluetooth 5.3: Effortlessly pair your mobile devices and enjoy immersive audio without the hassle of wires.

• Integrated Controls: Conveniently control your music experience and device pairing directly on the soundbar's key panel

• LED Display: Monitor the status of your GoSurround 910 through the informative LED display

• Dynamic Mounting: Enjoy the flexibility of placing the soundbar in front of your TV or mounting it on the wall

Price: INR 10, 940/-

Available online.