Zepp health elevates wearable intelligence with AI-powered Zepp OS 3.5 update for Amazfit Balance smartwatches in India

Zepp Health has announced the launch of Zepp OS 3.5 update featuring the AI-driven Zepp Flow for Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India. This update marks a significant advancement in wearable intelligence making Amazfit the first smartwatch brand to integrate Natural-Language User Interface (LUI) powered by LLM AI in its operating system.

Zepp Flow represents a paradigm shift in how users interact with their wearable devices. Transcending traditional voice assistants, it eliminates the need for specific commands or keywords, allowing for seamless natural language interaction. Integrated at all levels of Zepp OS 3.5, Zepp Flow fosters a harmonious, flowing bond between users and their smartwatch, naturally understanding what precisely the user wants. By comprehending and interpreting conversational speech, Zepp Flow enhances the user experience, seamlessly integrating AI into everyday life.

Initially, the Zepp OS 3.5 update is exclusive to the Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India, with subsequent rollouts planned for the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra from May onwards.

Amazfit Balance Update Unlocks New Horizons with Zepp Flow™

The latest update for the Amazfit Balance smartwatch brings a wealth of new features powered by Zepp Flow, expanding its capabilities and offering users a more comprehensive and personalised experience. Zepp Flow integrates AI into daily lives of the users, empowering individuals to take control of their well-being with intelligent healthcare tools. This ground-breaking feature introduces a Natural Language User Interface (LUI) that allows for seamless voice interaction with the smartwatch. Users can schedule events, reply to notifications, check the weather, engage in free chat, and much more – all with just their voice. Zepp Flow eliminates the need for specific commands or keywords, enabling natural, conversational interactions.

Support for Half and Full Marathon Plans

Expanding the capabilities of Zepp Coach, the update introduces comprehensive training programs for half and full marathons. Previously limited to 5K and 10K runs, users can now benefit from tailored plans to achieve their marathon goals. Additionally, the new Confidence Index and Plan Completion Rate features provide valuable insights, helping users effectively manage their training progress and strike the right balance.

New Sleep Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Feature

This innovative feature displays a complete record of the user's overnight Heart Rate Variability (HRV) data, empowering them to face each day with greater awareness of their overall well-being. Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is a measure of the variation in time intervals between heartbeats. It can be used to monitor the body's recovery state, stress levels, and post-exercise recovery, playing a crucial role in health and fitness. This new feature displays a complete record of last night's HRV data, enabling you to better face each day with greater awareness of your overall well-being.

Support for showing Whatsapp image messages

With this new update, Android users can now enjoy a more seamless messaging experience viewing image messages directly on their Amazfit Balance smartwatch when received via WhatsApp, further enhancing the device's convenience and connectivity.

Enhanced Navigation with Offline Map Road Names

For a more intuitive navigation experience, the global version of the Amazfit Balance now displays road names on offline maps. During exercise or when exploring new routes, this feature helps you better understand your surroundings and manage your workout or travel paths with greater ease and familiarity.

New Sports Modes: Bouldering and Indoor Rock Climbing

With the new update, Adventurers and climbers can now track their progress on their Amazfit Balance smartwatch with the addition of Bouldering and Indoor Rock Climbing sports modes, enabling them to monitor their performance and set new goals.

Running Power Tracking

Runners can now gain deeper insights into their performance by tracking their Running Power, a metric that measures the amount of work being performed during a run.

Enhanced Winter Sports Experience

With the update, Snowboarding and Skiing now come with trail navigation and resort maps support, allowing users to explore new slopes with confidence and ease.

With the Zepp OS 3.5 update and the introduction of Zepp Flow, Zepp Health continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, offering users a truly intelligent and intuitive experience that seamlessly integrates AI into their daily lives.