Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Pad 2, Quantum Band and more

OnePlus Pad 2

Having extensively used the excellent OnePlus Pad, I was stoked to receive the OnePlus Pad 2 for review. First off, the OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a brilliant 12.1” 3K display which provides incredibly bright and vivid images. A Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset runs the show here allowing for supreme multitasking and improved efficiency. And if you’re looking for good sound, look no further then the Pad 2’s Omnibearing sound field, generated by 6 speakers for clear, compelling sonics.

I particularly enjoyed using the Open Canvas feature here which let me arrange my screen apps and even drops files between them. The Pad 2 also packs a 9510mAh battery that seems to last forever enabling me to use it extensively while travelling. The built-in AI Toolbox is a blessing with features like AI summary (summarises long articles), AI writer (helps with content writing), Document scanning with one tap and more functional smarts.

Another valuable feature is the ability to shoot with your phone and edit images and videos seamlessly on the Pad 2. Now you can further enhance the usage of this Pad with the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Pad 2 in my books is everything a tablet should be and more!

INR 39,999 oneplus.in