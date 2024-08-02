Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Pad 2, Quantum Band and more

OnePlus Pad 2
Having extensively used the excellent OnePlus Pad, I was stoked to receive the OnePlus Pad 2 for review. First off, the OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a brilliant 12.1” 3K display which provides incredibly bright and vivid images. A Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset runs the show here allowing for supreme multitasking and improved efficiency. And if you’re looking for good sound, look no further then the Pad 2’s Omnibearing sound field, generated by 6 speakers for clear, compelling sonics.
I particularly enjoyed using the Open Canvas feature here which let me arrange my screen apps and even drops files between them. The Pad 2 also packs a 9510mAh battery that seems to last forever enabling me to use it extensively while travelling. The built-in AI Toolbox is a blessing with features like AI summary (summarises long articles), AI writer (helps with content writing), Document scanning with one tap and more functional smarts.
Another valuable feature is the ability to shoot with your phone and edit images and videos seamlessly on the Pad 2. Now you can further enhance the usage of this Pad with the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Pad 2 in my books is everything a tablet should be and more!
INR 39,999 oneplus.in
Quantum Band
The innovative Quantum Band from Bramhansh uses sound waves that travel through the body seamlessly to stimulate specific nerve pathways in your body. I’ve been using the band daily for about 10 days and found the results satisfying. The Quantum Band aims to provide you with better sleep while also reducing stress levels and revitalising your nervous system. In may case I did find my sleep to improve for longer durations and felt rested on waking up. I did also find my stress levels a bit lower (hard to quantify) and overall I did feel rejuvenated on the days I used the Band. The Dual model featured here comes with an extensible set of programs catering to various health issues. Do try it out if you’re having sleep, stress and anxiety issues, the Quantum Band may just be the solution!
INR 8,299. bramhansh.com
ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD 100
This special “Steven Harrington” edition of the MD 100 is sure to light up your desk and add a zing of inspiration to your daily tasks. The LA based Artist has collaborated with ASUS to create an eye- catching device that looks great and performs well. On usage I liked the long battery life (upto a year), ergonomic and smooth switches and the ability to switch between three DPI levels with a quick press. The MD 100 also sits well on most surfaces and weighs only 56g lightening the load on your wrist and fingers. Since it;ssymmetric, both Left and Right handed users can use it comfortably. In addition, I did appreciate the ultra quiet noise switches which are ideal for offices as well as schools/libraries. The MD 100 works both via RF 2.4GHz or BT 5.0.
INR 1,599 asus.com
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version
Nubia’s latest smartphone offering appears sleek and refined in a stunning marbled design. It features a 6.8” AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, 80W fast charging and a SD Gen 3 processor. Available in configurations upto 16GB/1Tb, the Z60 has a cracking set of rear cameras including a 50MP IMX 906 module for great pics. If you’re looking for a distinct yet capable smartphone to stand out form the crowd, The Nubia Z60 Ultra is a good option.
INR 54,000. intl.nubia.com
Vuarnet - Ice Round
Vuarnet’s sunglasses are among the finest in the planet with ace optics, sublime clarity and stand-out design. The Ice Round features removable side shields for added protection and mineral glass lenses with full UV protection and scratch resistance. The nylon frame is comfortable and hypo-allergenic, with the lenses providing polarisation for reducing glare. Available in 15 colours.
INR 35,000 us.vuarnet.com
Horage Revolution 3 Microreg
Here’s an exciting watch with novel features which looks simply outstanding. The Horage Revolution 3 comes with a new tech called “MicroReg” to personalise regulation of watches to make them consistently accurate. A miniature actuator from Miniswys and ultra-thin miniature motor allow the user to regulate the watch as per their individual accuracy requirements without opening the watch case. This is an incredible horological advancement that simplifies the art of accuracy and precision in wristwatches and full credit to Horage for developing this!
INR 3.69 lakhs shop.horage.com
Homedics Pro Physio
This Massage Gun offers a balance between relaxation and recovery adding a heated head that can help with niggling pains. The rechargeable Massager comes with 3 intensity settings, 6 changeable massage heads and is super quiet and ergonomic while using. There’s also a freezable gel head which provides post workout cooling.
INR 19330. homedics.com