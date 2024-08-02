X's rival Threads set to hit 200 million monthly active users

Meta's Threads is approaching 200 million monthly active users, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. With over 3.2 billion people using at least one Meta app daily, Zuckerberg highlighted the steady progress in making Threads a significant social platform.

During Meta’s Q2 earnings call, Zuckerberg noted that WhatsApp now has over 100 million monthly active users in the US. He also pointed out strong year-over-year growth for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, both domestically and globally.

The Meta suite of apps saw approximately 3.27 billion daily users in June. Meta reported Q2 revenue for its family of apps at USD 38.7 billion, marking a 22 per cent increase from the previous year, with ad revenue rising similarly. Growth was particularly robust in the Asia Pacific region, at 28%.

Zuckerberg anticipates that video recommendations will gain more relevance as Meta integrates advanced recommendation systems across Facebook and other platforms. Additionally, Meta is experiencing positive progress in its long-term engagement goals, including developments in Generative AI.