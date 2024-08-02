HONOR Magic 6 Pro 5G unveiled

HONOR is set to make a splash in the smartphone industry with the upcoming release of its flagship device, the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G. This advanced smartphone is expected to deliver a range of top-tier features that aim to enhance the user experience significantly.

The Magic6 Pro 5G sets a new standard in smartphone photography with its AI-driven HONOR Falcon Camera System. This state-of-the-art triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with the Super Dynamic Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, a 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera. The Falcon system features an industry-first 1/1.3-inch sensor, providing an 800% improvement in dynamic range and exceptional clarity across various lighting conditions. The 50MP front camera, equipped with a 3D depth sensor, supports 4K video recording, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

Running on MagicOS 8.0, the Magic6 Pro 5G introduces the world’s first intent-based user interface. This innovative UI uses advanced AI to offer a seamless and highly intuitive experience. Based on Android 14, MagicOS 8.0 includes features like Magic Ring for better device connectivity, Magic Capsule for more intuitive interactions, and AI Call Privacy 3.0 for enhanced call privacy. The proprietary AI language model, MagicLM, ensures smooth and natural language processing, making the Magic6 Pro 5G an exceptionally intelligent device.

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-range Low Power Consumption LTPO display with a resolution of 2800x1280 and a peak HDR brightness of 5000 nits. The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Full Screen AOD (Always On Display) for an immersive viewing experience. It also features TUV Rheinland Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly certifications for eye safety and user comfort.

Durability is a highlight with the HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, offering 10 times more toughness and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which provides a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% boost in GPU performance, enhancing productivity and gaming experiences.