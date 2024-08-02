POCO launches M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1

POCO has launched its latest innovations, the POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone and the Buds X1, marking a significant advancement in its product lineup.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G, an upgrade from the M6 Pro, features a sleek glass design with a ring flash, a 108MP camera with 3X in-sensor zoom, and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. This device promises to deliver a blend of power and elegance with its dual-glass design, an extensive 6.79-inch LCD display, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz AdaptiveSync.

In addition, POCO introduced the Buds X1, which offer 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation and customisable audio settings for a tailored listening experience. These earbuds are designed to cater to tech-savvy users seeking high performance and style at affordable prices.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, which offers impressive performance with clock speeds up to 2.3 GHz and a benchmark score of approximately 460K. It also includes up to 16GB of RAM and faster UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking. The phone features a 108MP dual rear camera system, a 13MP front camera, and supports 33W fast charging with a robust 5030mAh battery.

The POCO Buds X1, priced at INR 1,699, are designed for high-quality sound with 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers, effective noise cancellation, and long battery life of up to 36 hours total playtime. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 and IP54 protection for dust and water resistance.

Both products will be available starting August 5 online. The M6 Plus 5G will be offered in Ice Silver, Misty Lavender, and Graphite Black, with prices starting at INR 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 13,499 for the 8GB+128GB model.