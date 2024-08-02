Optoma unveils affordable Wave series laser projectors for home entertainment in India

Optoma has announced the launch of its new Wave series of home entertainment laser projectors in India, featuring the Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R models. The Wave series aims to deliver top-notch home entertainment experiences to Indian consumers.

Targeting the home entertainment market, the Wave series projectors offer bright, sharp images with exceptional color accuracy, ranging from 3,500 to 4,300 lumens of brightness, and a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 2,200,000:1. These models come with 360-degree installation flexibility and 4-corner correction, making them ideal for home theaters. They can be mounted on the ceiling, wall, or floor and can project images up to 300 inches.

The Wave110S model, in particular, can project a 100-inch screen from just 1.1 meters away, making it suitable for compact living spaces without the need for separate installation. The Wave series supports 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), enhancing brightness and contrast through dynamic black technology for realistic, detailed visuals.

The new projectors feature a sleek, compact design with an external power supply to minimize dust ingress and improve energy efficiency. The Wave series uses a DuraCore laser light source with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours and a sealed optical engine with an IP6X rating to keep out dust. These features contribute to significantly lower maintenance costs and reduced power consumption, with up to 45% savings compared to Optoma’s traditional lamp projectors and up to 76% compared to a 100-inch TV.

Price: Starting at Rs 3.6 lakhs