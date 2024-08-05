BOULT launches Klarity series

BOULT unveils its custom-designed TWS Klarity 1 and 3 earbuds, setting new standards in both design and audio performance. The Klarity Series represents a seamless fusion of luxury, functionality, and iconic design, raising the bar for audio excellence.

The new Klarity 3 true wireless earbuds are designed to transform your audio experience with cutting-edge features. They offer up to 50 dB of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, six advanced microphones for crystal-clear calls, and smooth app integration through Boult AMP. With dual device pairing and Bluetooth 5.4, connectivity is swift, while Spatial Audio creates an immersive sound experience. Available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal with a premium finish, these earbuds provide up to 50 hours of playtime and rapid charging thanks to Lightning Boult technology. Gamers will appreciate the ultra-low 45ms latency in Combat Gaming Mode, 13mm drivers for deep bass, and SBC AAC codec support that enhances their gaming sessions. IPX5 water resistance and Indian craftsmanship further underscore Boult’s position as a rapidly growing audio technology brand.

The Klarity 1 TWS earbuds boast a meticulously designed hourglass shape, offering a lightweight, ergonomic fit and balanced weight distribution for extended comfort. Made with a procranium metal body and liquid metal construction, these earbuds combine sophistication with durability, enhancing your listening experience. They also feature seamless integration with voice assistants for easy control of music and other functions.

With dual device connectivity, the Klarity 1 allows simultaneous connection to two devices and offers an impressive 80-hour battery life, reducing the need for frequent recharging. Fast-charging technology means just 10 minutes of charging provides 180 minutes of playtime. Equipped with BOULT's signature Klarity Sound and powerful 13mm drivers, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio and exceptional bass. The 40ms ultra-low latency also makes the Klarity 1 ideal for gamers, providing a lag-free and immersive experience.