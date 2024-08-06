X shifting HQ from San Francisco, Elon Musk says ‘no choice’

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be relocating its headquarters from San Francisco. Musk stated that operating in the city had become "impossible," leaving him with no choice.
Last month, Musk revealed plans to move both X and SpaceX's headquarters out of California. X has been based in San Francisco since its inception in 2006.
Musk commented on X, "No choice. It is impossible to operate in San Francisco if you’re processing payments." He pointed out that other companies, such as Stripe and Block (CashApp), have also relocated for similar reasons.
Reports indicate that X CEO Linda Yaccarino has informed employees about the move from the San Francisco office.
Musk’s decision follows California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent signing of a law prohibiting schools from requiring notification to parents if students use different names or pronouns than those on their birth certificates. Musk criticized this and other laws, asserting that they negatively impact both families and businesses. He had also previously announced plans to move SpaceX’s headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, a SpaceX site near Brownsville, Texas.
Musk has previously moved Tesla’s headquarters to Texas and expressed frustration with rising crime in California, stating, “Authorities keep saying it will get better, but it doesn’t. Crime is allowed to run rampant.” He added that he was tired of navigating “gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”