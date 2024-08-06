X shifting HQ from San Francisco, Elon Musk says ‘no choice’

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be relocating its headquarters from San Francisco. Musk stated that operating in the city had become "impossible," leaving him with no choice.

Last month, Musk revealed plans to move both X and SpaceX's headquarters out of California. X has been based in San Francisco since its inception in 2006.

Musk commented on X, "No choice. It is impossible to operate in San Francisco if you’re processing payments." He pointed out that other companies, such as Stripe and Block (CashApp), have also relocated for similar reasons.