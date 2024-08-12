Gadgets of the Week: Magniflex Magnicool 3d pillow, Orient Aeon BLDC fan, HomePure Zayn air purifier and Daewoo DW 85S TV

Orient Aeon BLDC Fan

The Aeon BLDC Pro fan will certainly make a cool and elegant addition to any of your rooms. Available in 6 colour variants to suit all decors, the AEON is an incredibly quiet fan which provides great cooling while using dramatically less power. In my experience with several BLDC fans, this one has been the quietest while throwing out the maximum air. Features include a curved blade design, anti-dust lacquer coating, high air delivery and upto 50% less energy consumed. It also comes with a comprehensive remote with timers and a boost mode. The fan also takes up minimum space on the ceiling. I’ve moved to BLDC fans entirely in certain rooms over the last year and find the electricity bills have reduced by almost 30-50% for these areas. INR 4,599 shop.orientelectric.com