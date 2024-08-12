Gadgets of the Week: Magniflex Magnicool 3d pillow, Orient Aeon BLDC fan, HomePure Zayn air purifier and Daewoo DW 85S TV

Magniflex Magnicool Pillow
A good pillow is essential for good sleep and overall good health. Magnicool 3D Standard is an innovative and unique pillow from Magniflex which provides a cool touch thanks to Magnicool 3D, a proprietary tech that ensures thermoregulation dissipating humidity in the head and neck area preventing sweating. The pillow incorporates Memoform material which perfectly moulds to your anatomy relieving muscular tension. I’ve been using the pillow for three weeks now and it’s marvellous no matter which side I sleep on. I also feel extra fresh and rejuvenated waking up with the Magnicool pillow compared to my previous conventional one. The pillow also ensures breathability thanks to Airyform tech. This incredible pillow is also certified by Oeko-Tex and will serve you for many years. Magniflex also has a superb range of mattresses. Do check out. INR 9,187 magniflexindia.com
Orient Aeon BLDC Fan
The Aeon BLDC Pro fan will certainly make a cool and elegant addition to any of your rooms. Available in 6 colour variants to suit all decors, the AEON is an incredibly quiet fan which provides great cooling while using dramatically less power. In my experience with several BLDC fans, this one has been the quietest while throwing out the maximum air. Features include a curved blade design, anti-dust lacquer coating, high air delivery and upto 50% less energy consumed. It also comes with a comprehensive remote with timers and a boost mode. The fan also takes up minimum space on the ceiling. I’ve moved to BLDC fans entirely in certain rooms over the last year and find the electricity bills have reduced by almost 30-50% for these areas. INR 4,599 shop.orientelectric.com
HomePure Zayn air Purifier
The HomePure Zayn is an ace air purifier that keeps your home healthy while looking suitably aesthetic. The 5-stage air purifier rids your surroundings of airborne parties, allergens, fungi, bacteria, mould, VOCs as well as bad odour. Using an advanced tech combination of UV light, HPP+ electrostatic and Ultra Plasma Ion filters, you get the absolute best in comprehensive air purification. I’ve been using the Zayn in my office room for the last month and find the results excellent with optimum PM values and literally zero odour. The device covers upto 36 sq.m of space and is a great investment for longterm health and quality of life. INR 69, 950 qnetindia.net
Daewoo DW85S
Daewoo’s DW85S is a frame less, 4K UHD LED Tv that provides a whopping 85 inch screen and premium 4K visuals whether your’e watching OTT, Playing games or other content. The sleek TV runs on Web OS and sports an in-built picture booster and dynamic sound system for a theater-like experience. INR 1.99 lakhs daewooindia.com
Bluetooth - Auracast
Auracast is a new and upcoming Bluetooth capability that will enhance audio experiences across the board. It will let you share audio, hear clearer sonics and let you engage with others as well as the world around you better. Essentially with your headphones/hearing devices you will be able to connect to immersive audio experiences in public as well as private places. Coming soon Bluetooth.com/auracast
Arc'teryx MO/GO
The world’s first pair of “Powered” pants, the MO/GO is a collab between Arc’Teryx and Skip. These pants will support users to be more active and tackle mobility issues caused by fatigue, injury and aging. MO/GO is designed to support users during their outdoor activities, providing a 40% boost to the leg muscles while tackling elevation and support for the knees on the way down. The MO/GO incorporates a battery-operated motor as well as a computer module and sensors for feedback. INR 4.2* lakhs Squamish.arcteryxacademy.com
Adidas UltraBoost 5x
These ultra-light Ultraboost shoes from Adidas come with Light BOOST tech providing energy return as well as a Torsion system for stability and a Continental Rubber outsole for secure traction. The shoes also feature at least 20% recycled materials enhancing sustainability. INR 17,999 Adidas.co.in