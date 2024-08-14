Google brings new Pixel 9 devices with advanced AI to India

In a major push to bolster its presence in India, Google introduced its new Pixel 9 series on Tuesday, featuring cutting-edge AI capabilities for Indian users.

Google has also reduced the prices of previous Pixel models in India. The Pixel 9 series showcases the latest advancements in Gemini AI, an evolution of Google’s design language, and features the best camera system yet in a Pixel phone. The Pro models come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes with the brightest Super Actua displays and a new 42 MP front camera for improved low-light photography. The Pixel 9 offers a 6.3-inch Actua display that is 35% brighter than the Pixel 8 and includes a front camera with autofocus.

With up to 20 per cent longer battery life compared to the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 series provides seven years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates. All models are powered by the new Google Tensor G4 chip, with the Pixel 9 featuring 12GB of RAM and the Pro models boasting 16GB. The new Gemini Live feature, available on the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, allows users to engage in natural conversations with Gemini directly from their phone or Pixel Buds.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL begin Wednesday, with availability starting August 22. Later in the year, Google will also release the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 1,24,999, respectively. Additionally, Pixel products will now be available at over 150 retail locations across 15 cities.