Noise announces Noise Buds N1 Pro with advanced ANC and premium design

Noise is set to enhance its innovation with the launch of the eagerly awaited Noise Buds N1 Pro. Building on the success of the Noise Buds N1, this new model redefines audio luxury with a perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and elegant design. Featuring advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Noise Buds N1 Pro effectively blocks out background noise, offering users a serene auditory experience. With its sleek chrome and metallic finish, these earbuds merge premium aesthetics with advanced engineering, catering to those who seek both style and performance in their audio gear.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro enhances audio experiences with its 11mm drivers, delivering superior dynamic sound and deep bass. Designed as the ideal travel companion, the earbuds feature Instacharge technology, providing 60 hours of total playtime and 200 minutes of continuous use with just a 10-minute charge.

They also offer ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, perfect for lag-free gaming or video playback. With HyperSync™ technology for effortless pairing and BT v5.3 for a fast, stable connection with wake and pair functionality, users will enjoy seamless connectivity. Additionally, Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) ensures clear calls by minimizing background noise.

Built to endure sweat and water splashes with an IPX5 water resistance rating, the Noise Buds N1 Pro is ideal for fitness and outdoor activities. Combining advanced technology with stylish design, these earbuds are the perfect choice for those seeking a premium audio experience. Noise Buds N1 Pro come in four stylish colors—Chrome Black, Chrome Green, Chrome Purple, and Chrome Beige

Price: INR 1,499 Available online by the end of August.