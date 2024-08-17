Gadgets of the week: Vivo V40, Redmi Pad SE 4G and more

Redmi Pad SE 4G

There are plenty of tablets in the market at various price points. The Redmi Pad SE 4G is unique in its sub 10K pricing for the base model which offers an extensive set of features rivalling competitors. First off, this tab provides much wanted 4G cellular connectivity so that you can stay in touch and use data while on the move. The 8.7 inch display is perfect for reading e-books as well as watching OTT content or playing games. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pad comes with Dolby Atmos certified Stereo speakers and a 6650mAh battery (lasted me about a week on extensive usage). It runs on Xiaomi Hyper OS, which is one of my favourite UIs for its simplicity and user-friendliness. Weighing only 375gms Pad SE 4G is ideal for travel, youngsters and if you plan to use it in multiple areas around the house. It also supports expandable storage which is a blessing nowadays!

INR 9,999 onwards. mi.com