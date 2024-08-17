Gadgets of the week: Vivo V40, Redmi Pad SE 4G and more

Vivo V40
Vivo’s V-series of phones have always been at the forefront of providing novel features at reasonable prices. The new V40 is a sleek phone with a charming design and an excellent camera system (co-designed with Zeiss) to boot.The phone feels incredibly light and slim when you’re holding it and yet is durable with IP68 resistance. On daily usage the phone runs smoothly thanks to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SOC, with a 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display that’s clear even in bright sunlight. V40 also comes with upto 12+12GB of Ram and 512GB of storage. The cameras are extremely good in most conditions (exceptional for portraits) and one of the best for low light at this price segment. The 5500mAh battery lasts for about 32+ hours and charges rapidly with 80W Flashcharge. There’s a lot to like about this phone especially if you’re looking for great pics and video!
INR 34,999. vivo.com
Redmi Pad SE 4G
There are plenty of tablets in the market at various price points. The Redmi Pad SE 4G is unique in its sub 10K pricing for the base model which offers an extensive set of features rivalling competitors. First off, this tab provides much wanted 4G cellular connectivity so that you can stay in touch and use data while on the move. The 8.7 inch display is perfect for reading e-books as well as watching OTT content or playing games. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pad comes with Dolby Atmos certified Stereo speakers and a 6650mAh battery (lasted me about a week on extensive usage). It runs on Xiaomi Hyper OS, which is one of my favourite UIs for its simplicity and user-friendliness. Weighing only 375gms Pad SE 4G is ideal for travel, youngsters and if you plan to use it in multiple areas around the house. It also supports expandable storage which is a blessing nowadays!
INR 9,999 onwards. mi.com
Boult Klarity 1
Boult has a huge choice of TWS in its stables. I tried out their Klarity 1 TWS a while back and found them of impressive value. First off the Hourglass design in the Klarity 1 is unique and stands out from competitors. The Klarity 1 also provides Dual device pairing which helps me switch from smartphone to my desktop with ease. I also enjoyed the 80hr+ battery life (with case) when I took a long train journey recently. As for the sound quality, its acceptable for the price with relatively clear audio for calls and music.
INR 999 boultaudio.com
Cambridge Audio - Evo One
The Evo One is a beast of a sonic system that comes in a stunning design and consists of 14 speakers which deliver 700W of acoustic bliss. Evo One can stream all your music (Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Internet Radio etc) and supports Hi-Res Audio upto 32-bit. A 7-band EQ and room optimisation allows to choose a custom audio experience, while Multi-room capability lets you connect to Google Home and Apple AirPlay. This single device can theoretically replace your soundbar, wireless speakers and streamers!
INR 1.26 lakhs cambridgeaudio.com
Procook Bread Maker
If you’re into bread, this device from Procook may make you much happier. The Bread Maker handles the entire bread making process from start to finish with aplomb, ensuring perfect loaves just the way you like them. The Bread Maker is equipped with a bread pan, kneading blade, measure spoon/cup and dough hook. 12 pre-programmed settings allow you to create a variety of bread types including French, whole wheat, white, cake or even gluten-free options with crust choices to go. Bring out the inner-baker in you!
INR 8,500 procook.co.uk
Puma Fast-R-Nitro
The Fast-R-Nitro Elite 2 is a superb race-day sneaker available for both men and women. It features NITROFOAM Elite and PWRPLATE tech for optimised running and propulsion. It also looks cool and visually motivating. I don’t know about you, but I’m thoroughly charged up after the Olympics to buy a new pair and get fitter.
INR 21,999 in.puma.com
Dodow
Dodow is a distinct gadget which aims to make you calm quickly and get improved sleep quality. A blue light appears on the ceiling to synchronise your breath and use cardiac coherence to reduce all anxiety and get you to sleep in a jiffy.
INR 5,000 mydodow.com