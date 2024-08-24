India's 1st reusable hybrid rocket 'RHUMI-1' launched

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu-based startup Space Zone, in collaboration with the Martin Group, successfully launched India’s first reusable hybrid rocket, named 'RHUMI-1'.

The RHUMI-1, which carried three Cube satellites and fifty PICO satellites, was launched from the TTDC Ground in Thiruvidandhai, ECR, Chennai using a mobile launcher. The primary mission of these satellites is to gather data for research on global warming and climate change.

The rocket is designed with a hybrid motor using generic fuel and an electrically triggered parachute deployer, and is entirely free from pyrotechnics and TNT.

Anand Megalingam, founder and CEO of Space Zone, mentioned in a company blog post before the launch that the rising demand for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in India led the company to focus on capturing this market using a Hybrid Propulsion system for cost efficiency.

Mission RHUMI was directed by Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, known as the Moon Man of India and former Director of ISRO's Satellite Centre (ISAC), with Megalingam serving as the Mission Director.

Key features of RHUMI-1 include its adjustable angle, which can be precisely controlled between 0 and 120 degrees for accurate trajectory management. The rocket also incorporates an innovative, cost-effective, and eco-friendly descent mechanism to ensure the safe recovery of its components.

Combining both liquid and solid fuel propellants, RHUMI-1 aims to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and promote environmental safety. Its applications extend beyond space exploration to fields such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.

The reusability of the rocket’s components can significantly lower space access costs, facilitate new business opportunities in space, and support services like direct-to-device satellite connectivity.

Earlier in February 2023, Space Zone India launched India’s first hybrid rocket from the Atomic Research Centre in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The company has developed a series of rockets, including RHUMI-1, RHUMI-2, and RHUMI-3, designed for various altitudes from 1 km to 500 km.

Additionally, Space Zone has created its own ground-supporting equipment for rocket launches, including portable launch systems that can be easily relocated without requiring extensive transportation.

The company is now looking to attract investors for its future rocket launches.