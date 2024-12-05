Ultra-short-throw (UST) Laser Projectors: Revolutionizing Home Entertainment

UST laser projectors are transforming home entertainment, offering a compelling alternative to traditional TVs. Compact and portable, they deliver 4K resolution, advanced sound systems, and screen sizes up to 150 inches, turning any modern living space into a dynamic entertainment center.

As technology continues to advance, consumers expect UST projectors to remain cutting-edge for years to come. With 2024 drawing to a close, leading tech brands have introduced state-of-the-art UST projectors ideal for movies, gaming, and binge-watching sessions. Below is a selection of the latest models designed to enhance your viewing experience:

Formovie Cinema Edge Projector

The Cinema Edge offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Advanced Laser Phosphor Display® (ALPD) technology, producing vivid, lifelike visuals. With a 0.23:1 throw ratio, it can project a 150-inch screen from just 49 cm away. Built-in Netflix and Google TV apps allow for seamless streaming without extra devices.

Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology ensures smooth visuals, even for fast-paced content, while DTS-HD and Dolby Audio-certified speakers, designed by Bowers & Wilkins, deliver immersive sound quality. Priced at ₹2,95,000, the projector is available on the Formovie India website, Amazon.in, and at select Formovie experience lounges.

Samsung Premiere Series: The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7

The latest additions to Samsung's Premiere series continue to set the benchmark for home entertainment. Both models feature ultra-short throw projection and 4K resolution, supporting screen sizes up to 130 inches. The Premiere 9 covers 154% of the color gamut, while the Premiere 7 offers 100%, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals.

Built-in Dolby Atmos speakers provide cinematic sound, with the Premiere 9 offering 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers and the Premiere 7 featuring 30W 2.2 channel speakers. Features like Tap View, screen mirroring, SmartThings integration, and voice control enhance usability. The Premiere 7 is priced at ₹2,52,000, while the Premiere 9 costs ₹4,20,000, and both are available at Samsung-exclusive stores.

BenQ TK710STi

The BenQ TK710STi delivers true 4K HDR resolution with 3,200 ANSI lumens, ensuring excellent clarity even in brightly lit rooms. A 600,000:1 contrast ratio enhances visual detail, while specialized HDR Game modes allow users to optimize gaming visuals based on their preferences.

Powered by Google-certified Android TV, it provides easy access to a wide array of 4K content. Installation is simple with features like four-corner correction, 3D keystone adjustment, and 1.2x zoom. Priced between ₹2,95,000 and ₹3,40,000, it is available through major online retailers.

Optoma Wave 120SK

The Optoma Wave 120SK is a compact and eco-friendly 4K UHD DuraCore laser projector. Designed for gamers, it supports 1080p at 240Hz with a 4.2ms response time and 4K at 60Hz with a 17ms response time. The projector reduces power consumption by up to 45% compared to traditional lamp-based models, aligning with sustainable practices.

CTA-approved True 4K UHD resolution produces 8.3 million pixels, delivering sharp, vibrant visuals, while Dynamic Black technology adjusts brightness for enhanced depth. Dual HDMI inputs enable seamless connectivity with consoles, laptops, and media streamers. Priced at approximately ₹3.6 lakh, it is available on leading e-commerce platforms.

These innovative UST projectors cater to diverse needs, ensuring a future-proof entertainment setup that combines quality, convenience, and cutting-edge features.