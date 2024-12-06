BOULT unveils trio of advanced audio products: Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80

BOULT has launched three state-of-the-art products: the Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80. These devices are designed to cater to diverse audio needs, offering exceptional sound quality and adaptability for music lovers, movie enthusiasts, and partygoers alike.

Bassbox X625

The Bassbox X625 is crafted for audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts, delivering an impressive 625W output with Dolby Digital sound in a robust 5.1 channel configuration. It features advanced DSP technology and multiple EQ modes, ensuring a cinematic audio experience for movies, music, and gaming.

Key Features: Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI (ARC) inputs for versatile connectivity.

Highlights: BoomX technology-powered high-fidelity drivers, 96kHz audio processing for crystal-clear sound, and a master remote for easy control.

Bassbox X30

Compact yet powerful, the Bassbox X30 is perfect for users seeking high-quality audio in a smaller form factor. With its 30W bass-boosted output and dual dynamic drivers, this soundbar elevates the experience of music, movies, and games.

Key Features: Bluetooth V5.4, FM, AUX, USB, and TF card inputs, along with built-in clock and alarm functionalities.

Highlights: Full media controls for convenience, broad device compatibility, and a sleek design ideal for modern setups.

PartyBox X80

The PartyBox X80 is engineered to bring the house down with its 80W bass-boosted output and dynamic RGB lighting for a party-ready vibe. Equipped with dual dynamic drivers and BoomX technology, it guarantees studio-quality sound and deep bass.

Key Features: Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, TF Card, and a Karaoke Mic Input for fun sing-along sessions.

Highlights: Dedicated treble and bass controls, intuitive navigation, and compatibility with smart TVs, computers, laptops, and gaming consoles.

All three products are designed to seamlessly integrate into various setups, ensuring users can enjoy superior audio performance across devices. BOULT’s latest lineup underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of sound technology, offering solutions that meet the evolving needs of audio enthusiasts.