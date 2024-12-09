Formovie Theater Premium: Redefining home entertainment in India

Formovie, a joint venture between Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi, has introduced the Formovie Theater Premium in India, setting new standards in immersive home entertainment. Officially launched on December 5th, the ultra-short-throw (UST) projector offers a massive screen size of up to 150 inches, making it a standout in the market.

An upgrade from its predecessor, the Formovie Theater, the Theater Premium delivers 25% clearer visuals, higher brightness of up to 2,200 lumens, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Powered by ALPD®️ RGB+ 4.0 triple laser technology, it enhances image quality with a wider color gamut and deeper contrasts, ideal for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.

The projector’s sleek design fits seamlessly into modern homes. Its 0.21:1 throw ratio allows users to project a 150-inch screen from just 42 cm away. The device supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ decoding, ensuring compatibility with Blu-ray and other high-definition content.

Additional smart features include Google TV integration, giving access to major streaming platforms, and Google Assistant, enabling voice control. With Wi-Fi 6, users enjoy faster and more reliable connectivity for uninterrupted streaming.

Priced at Rs. 3,95,000 (market price), the Formovie Theater Premium offers competitive value in the premium projector segment. It is available on the official website aytexcel.com and can be experienced at Formovie lounges in major cities.